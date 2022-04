The Missouri State Fair announced its first concert this morning on Facebook. And it's none other than that "little 'ol band from Texas" ZZ Top. ZZ Top will perform at the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance on their Raw Whisky Tour on Wednesday night, August 17. The show is scheduled for 7:30 PM CDT with the grandstand opening at 6:30 PM.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO