Accidents

Man rescued from river thanks 'true hero'

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury has thanked the man who saved him and called for better safety measures in the town. Dan Walker went into the water on 4 April and described rescuer Will Mowbray as a "true hero". Mr Walker, who is...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Nathan Fleetwood: Body found in river in missing man search

A body has been found in a river in the search for a 21-year-old man who was missing for 19 days. Nathan Fleetwood was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March. West Mercia Police said the body was found by West Mercia Search and Rescue in the River...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Children in critical condition after dog attacks

Separate dog attacks in the West Midlands have left two children in a critical condition in hospital. A two-year-old boy was seriously hurt at a property in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. It followed Saturday's attack on an eight-year-old boy in Cannock, Staffordshire. The maulings come just weeks after separate and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 13, dies after Northfield crash

A boy has died after he was critically injured in a crash with a car in Birmingham. The 13-year-old was riding his bike on Groveley Lane, Northfield, at 20:15 BST on Friday when the collision happened, West Midlands Police said. He died on Saturday and officers said his family were...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Danaway: Appeal after motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash involving two cars in Kent. Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the A249 at Danaway, near Sittingbourne, at about 15:20 BST on Saturday. A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, Kent Police said. Officers have appealed...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Hero neighbours describe how pregnant mother screamed for help to rescue her children, three and five, from burning home - as man, 24, is arrested on suspicion of arson

Three heroes have described how a pregnant mother desperately screamed for help to save her two children from a burning house. A five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were rescued from the fire in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday night but remain in hospital in a critical condition. Neighbours Hayden Wolstencroft...
ACCIDENTS
