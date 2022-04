ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire broke out at three homes in South City Saturday, firefighters tell News 4. The fire broke out around 1:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Knox, which is in the Ellendale neighborhood, near Hampton and I-44. The smoke could be seen for miles. Firefighters tell News 4 the fire started at one home and spread to two others, one of which was vacant and being rehabbed.

