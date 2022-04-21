ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

Kentucky man accused of killing Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy scheduled to be sentenced Friday

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE COUNTY, IL — A 40-year-old Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of Wayne County Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow morning in Wayne County Court. Ray Tate was originally charged with 36 counts of...

