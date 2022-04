The idea that a TV show needn’t fit squarely within a single genre is, of course, not exactly an earth-shattering concept. In fact, all the best dramas have been relying on humor to cut the tension for years now, be it the one-liners that endeared a bunch of vicious mobsters to us on The Sopranos or Peggy Olson deflecting a drunk and moody Don Draper by awkwardly yelling “PIZZA HOUSE” into the phone on Mad Men. Even more recently, we shudder to think what Succession would be without the hilariously inept Cousin Greg and the many, many insults hurled his way.

TV SERIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO