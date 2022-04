NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash on Interstate 24 East near Hickory Hollow Parkway overnight, according to police. Police said Officer Kristopher Sharpe is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after he sustained head and neck injuries during the collision. Sharpe was assisting with a crash when he was struck from behind by a silver Volvo SUV while inside his marked patrol car.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO