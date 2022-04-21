Precious Baby Monkey At St. Louis Zoo Makes His Debut to Visitors

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Gabbi. Hey, I'm Gabbi, a two-year-old female german shepherd mix. I'm a BIG sweetie who just wants to be right next to you! If my person is around, I don't care too much for toys. With that being said, I do have big dog energy. This makes me the perfect match for the volunteer program, “Big Dog Buddies.” With this program, volunteers commit to at least 2 hours a week with the dog until they are adopted. The goal is to help out big dogs, like me, get more outside stimuli and get a break from shelter life. Interested in getting to know more about me or how you can get your own Big Buddy, visit vhslifesaver.org. My adoption fee is $150 and includes up-to-date vaccinations, microchip, and spay.

