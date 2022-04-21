ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Kekeli Olympio discusses real estate, and life in Black Rock

buffalorising.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first met realtor Kekeli Olympio, we hit it off immediately. I think it was due to our shared interest in the potential of this city’s neighborhoods, such as Black Rock. Over the...

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy