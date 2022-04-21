ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the Most Endangered Rivers in U.S. is Right Here in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but it's one of our rivers that has just been named one of the most endangered in the country. Here in the North Star State, we're proud of our access to clean, clear water, right? Whether it's the water we use...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Walz declares peacetime emergency, authorizes Minnesota National Guard to support flood operations in northwestern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency in northwestern Minnesota, following Saturday's severe spring storms. The emergency authorizes the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment and resources. "When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up and...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Will Minnesota Eliminate Taxes On Social Security Benefits?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is one of just 12 states that taxes social security benefits. Republicans have long led the charge to repeal that tax. Minnesota Republicans are arguing that if ever there was a year to eliminate taxes on social security income, this is it. Minnesota, after all, has a $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the push to at least partially roll back that tax is even getting some support from Democrats. In their tax bill, House Democrats are proposing eliminating taxes on social security income for those earning less than $75,000 a year. While Democrats have traditionally argued that the social...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
Bring Me The News

Severe weather threat for Minnesota Friday night and Saturday

Sunny skies and high temps in the 50s will give southern Minnesota a gorgeous day Thursday, but skies could turn active Friday night and Saturday in parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of Minnesota in a slight risk for severe storms Friday, and a very small area of far southwestern Minnesota in an enhanced risk. The biggest threat with Friday's storms will be large hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Viral Wastewater Load Up 100% From Previous Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 1,464 new cases and 10 deaths in the state on Friday, and meanwhile the Twin Cities metro’s viral load is up 100% from where it was the previous week, according to the Metropolitan Council. Case growth is slowly ticking upwards, reaching 12.9 new cases per 100,000 residents as of last week. That’s nearly double the figure for case growth compared to last month. The wastewater evidence also shows that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 accounts for about 93% of the cases examined in the last week, but subvariant BA.2.12.1 is likely to be come the dominant variant in the coming weeks. Hospitalizations are still below the line of caution, reaching 3.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 24 people with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Thursday afternoon, and an additional 210 people in non-ICU beds. MDH no longer reports positivity rate due to changing federal test reporting requirements. Meanwhile, over 9.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota. Roughly 70% of the state’s population has received their first dose of the vaccine, while 46% have gotten their booster dose.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Federal Officials Charge Minnesota Man With Passport Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man who is the target of a federal investigation for misappropriating federal child nutrition program funds has been charged with passport fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Mohamed Jama Ismail of Savage and other co-conspirators used shell companies to funnel millions of dollars to various individuals involved in the scheme.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, April 22

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,464 newly reported cases and ten newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,492. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, April 20. The health department confirmed...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Top 30+ Things That Stress Us Out the Most While Driving in Minnesota

What stresses you out the most when you are out driving on a road? According to a poll by IAM Roadsmart, 42% of drivers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States were extremely stressed out after the pandemic to drive in traffic jams again. So I have to ask, now that we are all driving again, what makes your heart rate go up when you are behind the wheel? I asked that question to people throughout the midwest and here are 32 of the top answers.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Winters Showing Dramatic Effects Of Climate Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This Earth Day, WCCO is taking an in-depth look at the impacts of a fast-changing climate in Minnesota. Winter in the land of 10,000 lakes looks much different now than it once did. The season is part of the state’s DNA. Blizzards and bone-chilling cold are just part of deal around here. But it’s our winters that are changing the fastest. Take the ice on our 10,000 lakes for example. Lakes now freeze over about nine days later than they did in 1967, and the ice gives out four to five days earlier — on average, that adds up...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota City Places Often-Stolen Street Sign 20 Feet Up

Well if you are into this kind of thing, and you'll get ZERO judgment from me, don't be coming to North Branch to snatch a 420 sign. The North Branch Police Department posted today that any 'takers' would need a ladder if they wanted to take this 'high'ly sought sign for some pot smokers.
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

