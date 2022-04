ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – State Senator David Senjem (R – Rochester) announced Friday that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022. According to a statement from the Senate Republican Caucus, Senator Senjem was first elected in 2002 and has been re-elected six times. He has served as Senate Minority Leader and, in 2010, led Senate Republicans to their first majority in 38 years of partisan elections and became the Senate Majority Leader.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO