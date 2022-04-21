Missing man found

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen on April 15 after getting a ride home from someone at a nightclub. The family of Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, is asking for help following her disappearance on April 15. Her bloody cell phone was recovered near a park in West Houston, raising suspicion that there may have been foul play.
Los Angeles, CA – A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (April 20) just as he and Rihanna were returning from Barbados. Hours later, he posted $550,000 bail and was released but is expected back in court on August 17. In the meantime, police have...
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 4-year-old died of acute alcohol poisoning last Thursday after her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey, as the child’s mother watched, reports NBC News. The child, China Record, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 when authorities arrived at the...
A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.
OAKLAND (KPIX) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal.
Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16.
Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the foot.
Cannabis...
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thieves ransacked a local roller derby but they stole a lot more than some skates. Volunteers now have piles of bags and boxes to sift through. It’s a gut-wrenching task to find out what’s left and what’s been taken.
“You can see, no drawer left unopened and you can see here too we were lucky police came and dusted for fingerprints but it looks like they were wearing gloves,” said Amanda Dunham, Executive Director for the Sacramento Roller Derby.
She walked CBS13 through their brand new facility that thieves already rolled through.
“I think it was just really upsetting and disappointing....
A woman suffered a broken leg when she was bucked off a horse at Cyrus Horse Camp on the Crooked River National Grassland Sunday morning and was brought to the field at Culver High School, then flown to St. Charles Bend.
The post Rider bucked off horse, injured at Cyrus Horse Camp, flown to St. Charles Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
