Missing man found

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thieves ransacked a local roller derby but they stole a lot more than some skates. Volunteers now have piles of bags and boxes to sift through. It’s a gut-wrenching task to find out what’s left and what’s been taken. “You can see, no drawer left unopened and you can see here too we were lucky police came and dusted for fingerprints but it looks like they were wearing gloves,” said Amanda Dunham, Executive Director for the Sacramento Roller Derby. She walked CBS13 through their brand new facility that thieves already rolled through. “I think it was just really upsetting and disappointing....

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO