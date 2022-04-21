ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Missing man found

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says 73-year-old Freddie Lee Head has been...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Disabilities#Freddie Lee Head
CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the foot. Cannabis...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Local Roller Derby Ransacked Now Asking For Help

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thieves ransacked a local roller derby but they stole a lot more than some skates. Volunteers now have piles of bags and boxes to sift through. It’s a gut-wrenching task to find out what’s left and what’s been taken. “You can see, no drawer left unopened and you can see here too we were lucky police came and dusted for fingerprints but it looks like they were wearing gloves,” said Amanda Dunham, Executive Director for the Sacramento Roller Derby. She walked CBS13 through their brand new facility that thieves already rolled through. “I think it was just really upsetting and disappointing....
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy