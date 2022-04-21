ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Edison Apartments in Gresham sell for nearly $20 million

By Jules Rogers
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Gresham is expected to be a hot spot for big growth in rentals, according to multifamily property investors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHkqd_0fG1cDb900

The Edison Apartments have sold for $19.5 million as of April 8, according to independent commercial real estate firm Kidder Matthews, who represented the seller.

Built in 2020, the Edison Apartments is a 64-unit multifamily property located at 1833 S.E. Sixth St. in Gresham.

Jordan Carter is an executive vice president with West Coast-based Kidder Matthews.

"Edison Apartments was a unique and highly desirable opportunity in our market — a newly built suburban asset with significant loss-to-lease given the dramatic rent growth it experienced over the 15 months since it initially started leasing," Carter said.

Los Angeles-based Trion Properties sold the Edison Apartments to RM Communities, according to Kidder Matthews.

Trion has owned and managed 18 properties in the Portland metro area since 2015, as well as some properties in California, Colorado and other states. Trion recently acquired two other apartment complexes in Beaverton.

While a number of multifamily properties in Portland have changed hands, not many new multifamily apartments are being built. Some local experts have called for a need to make it easier to build and operate all kinds of rental properties, the Tribune previously reported.

Max Sharkansky, managing partner at Trion, said the firm initially acquired the property in October 2020 for $12 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmWMJ_0fG1cDb900

"This was a departure from our typical strategy in the Portland area of acquiring apartment communities of older vintages and implement light-to-moderate value-add renovations," Sharkansky said. "With strategic timing and effectively communicating the strengths of the property and market with the team at Kidder Mathews — who were instrumental in making the deal happen and went above and beyond to ensure a successful sale — we were able to sell the asset for well over the initial purchase price."

According to Sharkansky, Gresham is projected to be a hot spot for high rent growth in the Portland metro area.

"The city of Gresham is the manufacturing and distribution hub of Portland, with industrial tenants continuously flocking to the area," Sharkansky said. "With the ongoing boom of industrial asset classes, Gresham is well positioned to continue to benefit from economic expansion tied to the rise of the e-commerce industry. The continued expansion has led to an increased need for quality housing to support the growing population of employees. Despite the increasing population, new construction has been limited as developers have focused on Portland's core during the economic expansion. The result has been a submarket with some of the tightest vacancy rates and fastest rising rents in the state."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZD3BG_0fG1cDb900

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
State
California State
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
City
Beaverton, OR
State
Colorado State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#The Edison Apartments#S E Sixth St#Trion Properties#Rm Communities
KXL

Shooting Victim Found Next To Crashed Car In SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is expected to survive a shooting in Southwest Portland early Friday morning. He was found wounded next to his crashed car at Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Shattuck Road just after 4:00. There’s no word just yet who shot him. Portland has seen over...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Housing
Mount Shasta Herald

How these California, Oregon small towns survived after losing a big employer

This country is littered with dying small towns that lacked a Plan B, one they should have had in place before the mill shut down or the factory moved to Mexico. Mount Shasta, California, and Ashland, Oregon did it right. Located in the California-Oregon border region where I live, they avoided economic devastation by having their survival plans well underway by the time their lumber mills began to shut down more than a half century ago.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
KATU.com

Interstate 5 bridge replacement committee supports controversial light rail option

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials working on a replacement of the Interstate Bridge linking Oregon and Washington signed off on an option that includes light rail Thursday, a controversial decision that also contributed to the end of a previous attempt to replace the bridge. In a news release, Vancouver Mayor...
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus Programs For Homeowners and Renters In Oregon

counting ten dollar billsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Feeling the squeeze from all of the rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues? Well, here's some good news: did you know that the government has made billions of dollars available for those who reside in the United States whether you own or rent your home?
The Oregonian

When workers leave Portland, here’s where they go

This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. Portland was a popular place to move for much of the decade, a relatively affordable West Coast city that built a brand around lively outdoor activities, top-shelf food and drink, a rapidly growing tech scene and a family-friendly urban vibe.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
21K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy