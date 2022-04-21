ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Matt Braunger looks forward to tying up ‘a great loose end’ in Nantucket

By Jason Greenough
vanyaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Matt Braunger was in Massachusetts, he was quarantined in a Mansfield hotel room with COVID. A little over four months later, he’s making his way back to the Commonwealth for a much better reason. After cancelling and rescheduling more than once, Braunger finally makes his...

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mansfield, MA
State
California State
County
Nantucket, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Oregon State
Mansfield, MA
Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
Nantucket, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
MassLive.com

Herb Chambers, billionaire businessman of car dealership fame, selling Back Bay condo for $18 million

Car-dealership tycoon Herb Chambers has listed his Back Bay condo overlooking the the Boston Public Garden for sale for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The roughly 3,300-square-foot home located at 220 Boylston St. at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences features three bedrooms and a study. It was listed for sale on April 14 by agent Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
MassLive.com

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler dines at another Massachusetts restaurant this week, poses for photos with staff and patrons at ALBA on 53 steakhouse in Hanover

Frontman Steven Tyler of the Boston-based rock band Aerosmith stopped by another Massachusetts restaurant this week and again took some time to pose for photos with patrons and staff. Tyler had stopped by and snapped some photos at The Barking Crab seafood restaurant in Boston last weekend. On Wednesday evening,...
HANOVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Braunger
CBS Boston

Brockton Fairgrounds Owner Says Chances ‘Slim’ Historic Fair Will Return

BROCKTON (CBS) — One of the country’s oldest fairs may be gone for good. Chris Carey, the organizer of the Brockton Fair, says there is a good chance it will not come back. The Brockton Fair has been closed for the last two years because of the pandemic, and just this week, they announced it would be canceled again this year. The Fair had been a city staple since 1874. Carey, who owns the Fairgrounds, says there is only a “slim” chance it would be back in 2023. And Carney says the heyday of the Brockton Fair has passed. “I saw some decline at the end of it, and then COVID hit. And I thought it might be difficult to bring it back to what it was. I remember the 80s. They were great, and then the 90s were good too. After that, it took a little decline of attendance. People found other things to do. They went away. They had different interests.” As for the property itself, he says he would work with the city of Brockton to find a way to redevelop it that benefits the community.
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

Boston’s Underground Donut Tours Are a Sweet Treat

There's never a shortage of entertaining things to do in Boston. In addition to the popular, mainstream options that the typical tourist might think of such as sports games, museums, and theaters, some extra digging will bring your attention to the more unique and eclectic offerings that help give Boston its individuality and character.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Families mourn deaths of 2 Mass. men who drowned in Vermont lake

Aiden Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, died Tuesday in Morgan, Vermont. The families of two Massachusetts men who drowned earlier this week while kayaking in a Vermont lake are mourning and remembering their lost loved ones. Vermont State Police said the bodies of Aiden Connolly,...
MORGAN, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Maine surfer found unconscious off Cape Cod beach dies

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A Maine surfer pulled out of the waters off Cape Cod has been pronounced dead, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said Thursday. Martin Mackey, 48, of Brunswick, was found unconscious off LeCount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet on Wednesday morning after several people called 911 to report a surfer attached to a board face down in the water.
WELLFLEET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Commonwealth
97.5 WOKQ

Exeter, New Hampshire, is Getting a New Yet Familiar Restaurant

Exeter, New Hampshire, is getting a brand new restaurant called Rue according to a Lifestylee article. This announcement first came to my attention when I was on the website for one of Portsmouth, New Hampshire's coolest restaurant's, Street. "We are psyched about becoming a part of the Exeter community! We...
EXETER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mashed

The Hilarious Peanut Law Boston Still Has On The Books

You're at Sunday Mass in the middle of the sermon. As everyone goes quiet during the homily, a somber and reflective period as the priest speaks from behind the podium, you suddenly hear a faint crunching sound. It sounds muffled, hushed as if whoever is making the noise doesn't want to be heard. There's a sudden crack that echoes throughout the church, and just as everyone turns around to look, they see someone in the far back quickly trying to shove a plastic bag of something into his pocket. Are those peanut shells on the floor?
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy