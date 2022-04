The 2021 Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. If you're currently bargain hunting for a powerful RTX 30 series laptop, here's a deal to consider. Right now, you can get the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $659 at Amazon. That's $180 off its normal retail price of $839 and the lowest price ever for the gaming-specific notebook. This is one of the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals we've tracked this season.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO