ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nicolas Cage's grandpa inspired his bizarre 'Wicker Man' helmet and 'Not the bees!' line

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

In " The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ," Nicolas Cage gets to drop acid, scale walls, outrun drug lords and French kiss himself.

It also gives him a chance to send up his brazen on-screen persona, playing a heightened version of himself who gets mixed up in international espionage after befriending Javi (Pedro Pascal), a Cage superfan and Spanish billionaire with potentially shady dealings.

The meta film (in theaters Friday) gleefully references many of the Oscar winner's mainstream hits, including "Face/Off," "Con Air," "National Treasure" and "The Rock," as well as artier fare "Wild at Heart" and "Adaptation."

For Cage, 58, having this chance to celebrate and reflect on his past work has been a "validating, largely positive experience."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PR9Xc_0fG1a3vY00
Nick Cage (Nicolas Cage) enjoys a cocktail in Spain in meta action comedy "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Katalin Vermes

"It's given me an opportunity to explain some of my choices and the way I perceived my path," says Cage, who's starred in a string of low-budget thrillers and dramas in the past decade. "I opted for what some folks call 'direct to video' (movies), which they see as less than compared to opening in cinemas. But to me, that expression is a dinosaur. Everything now is streaming and streaming has been wonderful to me."

Before the release of "Massive Talent," Cage walked USA TODAY through some of his most memorable roles and moments:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaIdl_0fG1a3vY00
Nicolas Cage stars as a truffle hunter whose beloved porcine best friend is kidnapped in "Pig." NEON

Nicolas Cage thinks his best performance yet is in 'Pig'

Earlier this year, Cage earned a best actor nomination from the Critics Choice Awards for "Pig," a gentle drama in which he played a reclusive truffle hunter in search of his stolen pig. The actor still regards it as the "best performance" of his career so far.

"I watched the movie and it was like, I didn't know this person," Cage says. "I was being introduced to this character and I was an audience member 100%. It was like lightning in a bottle, the way that movie came together. We didn't do more than one or two takes, and everybody involved just flowed.

"And that doesn't happen often – this is maybe the second time," he says. "The first was 'Leaving Las Vegas,' " for which Cage won the best actor Oscar in 1996. "I do think it's the best I was able to do. Nothing was forced."

'Pig': Nicolas Cage talks porcine co-star, freezing with Cher during 'Moonstruck'

'Mandy,’ ‘Bad Lieutenant’ and his other recent films are 'as good' as classic Cage

In 2015, Cage played a politician embroiled in a sex scandal in "The Runner," co-starring Connie Nielsen, Peter Fonda and Sarah Paulson. The drama was a major critical and box-office disappointment, although Cage stands by it.

"It was a movie that I thought had a great deal of nuance and was very relevant," he says. "That movie is very underrated and really isn't on anybody's radar. 'The Trust' with Elijah Wood was also terrific."

He name-checks "Mandy" and " Color Out of Space " for doing "a great job sort of reinventing me. ... And movies like 'Bad Lieutenant' and 'Joe,' everybody involved put in their best work. I'm not saying these movies are better than anything I did in the first 30 years of my path, but I think they're as good."

'Mandy': A broken ankle can't keep Nicolas Cage from swinging a mighty battle ax

Babies (five of them!) made surprisingly easy co-stars on 'Raising Arizona'

One of Cage's most lovable roles is in Joel Coen's 1987 comedy "Raising Arizona," playing an ex-con named Hi who marries a police officer (Holly Hunter) and kidnaps a baby when she can't get pregnant. The actor fondly remembers trying to wrangle five infants on set, shooting a scene where Hi robs a cradle of quintuplets.

"Each of the babies would be looking at me in the crib jumping up and down, and I'd be trying to distort my facial expressions, imagining what it'd be like for a toddler observing these horrific adults," Cage recalls. "I had a lot of fun on those days. I've only had great experiences with children."

His iconic 'Wicker Man' helmet was inspired by his grandpa

In 2006, Cage starred in a remake of 1973 horror film "The Wicker Man," playing a policeman named Edward Malus who's investigating a pagan cult. In one memorable scene, Edward is tortured with a wire mesh helmet filled with bees, prompting his oft-parodied line, "Not the bees!"

The idea for the helmet came from Cage, who was visiting his grandfather's house one day and saw that he had built a wooden fly trap.

"I thought it was so bizarre: It looked like a little square box that had a funnel and a cone, and he put honey in it so flies would go in and get trapped in there," Cage recalls. "So I thought I'd put that very object on my head in 'The Wicker Man.' That led me to the whole 'Not the bees! Not the bees!' (line), which I think is funny."

It was also his idea to reference the moment in "Massive Talent," uttering the iconic quote about a bee-shaped belt buckle.

Fans can't stop quoting this one 'Moonstruck' line

In addition to "Wicker Man," Cage says that the movie fans quote back to him most is "Moonstruck," which enjoyed a resurgence during early lockdown that he's very "glad" about. People specifically love to say "Snap out of it!" which Cher's widowed Loretta shouts after slapping Cage's impassioned Ronny.

"'Snap out of it!' is the line," Cage says with a laugh. "That's a line I'm always going to get and I love it. I mean, I'm glad (people) remember the movie. She's fun and it's such a fun moment."

He was 'verklempt' watching 'Paddington 2'

"Massive Talent" adds plenty more meme-able moments to Cage's canon, not least of which when his character starts bawling watching "Paddington 2" for the first time. The tender yet deeply silly scene mirrors the actor's own experience seeing the critically acclaimed family film.

"I got a little verklempt," Cage recalls. "Hugh Grant is marvelous in the movie – there's a lot there to be recommended. If you're not a snob and want to laugh and get your heartstrings pulled and you like teddy bears, then, yeah, it's a great movie."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nicolas Cage's grandpa inspired his bizarre 'Wicker Man' helmet and 'Not the bees!' line

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Nicolas Cage Reveals Baby #3’s Due Date (Exclusive)

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is a dad of two, and now he’s getting ready to be a dad again!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Cage, 58, who is months away from welcoming a baby with wife Riko Shibata, 27. Cage revealed that Shibata is due in “the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Nicolas Cage says baby No. 3 is a girl: 'I'm thrilled'

April 22 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage says he's "thrilled" to be expecting a baby girl. The 58-year-old actor announced the sex of his unborn child with his wife, Riko Shibata, in a preview of the April 26 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. The new baby will be Cage's third...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
thecheyennepost.com

Nicolas Cage almost bought a cave to get drunk in

Nicolas Cage almost bought a cave to get "naked and drunk" in with his ex-wife. The 58-year-old actor revealed that while filming one of the 'National Treasure' movies in North Dakota, he heard about a cave for sale and went to check it out for him and his then wife Alice Kim.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Cher
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Holly Hunter
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Peter Fonda
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Sarah Paulson
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#The Wicker Man#Film Star#French#Spanish
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Amber Heard Reportedly Almost Didn’t Return For ‘Aquaman 2’ Over “Chemistry” Concerns With Jason Momoa

Warner Bros. has had a string of bad luck, having to sever ties with actors such as Johnny Depp who was removed from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen after domestic abuse allegations became too hard to ignore. Depp’s co-star Ezra Miller (“The Flash,” “Justice League”) is also reportedly getting the boot from the studio after a recent arrest in Hawaii, seeing the actor potentially removed from both the Potterverse and DCEU in the future.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their children

Julia Roberts is one of the most down-to-earth stars in Hollywood and is notoriously private when it comes to her family life. The Pretty Woman star manages to maintain a fairly normal life outside of the spotlight while raising her family in Malibu, having previously told Wall Street Journal: "We're just grateful for the sense we have of being like any other family down the street. I don't question it, frankly."
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

452K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy