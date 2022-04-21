Talking Tech: The tech milestone every parent must face

Welcome to another Thursday, Talking Tech readers. It's Brett Molina back from a week off well-rested and ready to present the big stories in tech.

Raising kids is full of milestones: their first word, first step, first day of kindergarten, and on and on.

While I was out last week, my family celebrated one of the most important milestones when it comes to kids and tech: their first smartphone.

After months (honestly felt like years) of begging, and parental discussion, we decided our oldest child was ready.

The best part about having kids is the neverending worry, which naturally grows now that they have a smartphone. Are they going to stay on it all the time? Are they going to do, say or view anything inappropriate?

But there are definite benefits. If something comes up at school, my wife and I get a text now instead of waiting until they get home. The phone is also a great lifeline for staying in touch with friends.

If you are considering whether to take the plunge with your kids, here's what to consider based on my early experience:

Set boundaries. Before you even buy the device, break down exactly how this new arrangement will work. For example, no phones at night in our house. Also, we reserve the right to check what's on their phone. The sooner you create expectations, the better.

Don't worry about the age. My initial thought was they don't need a phone until at least high school. But really it all depends on your household and whether you think they're ready for the responsibility.

Get the phone insurance. Ideally, they're responsible enough to not break their phone. But also they're kids, so do not skimp on the insurance.

If you need more tips, I spoke with experts last year about what to consider when buying your child's first smartphone . And share your own experiences, trials and tips with me on Twitter @brettmolina23 .

What else happened in tech?

ADS IN NETFLIX? Yep, the streaming giant is exploring a streaming plan which will include commercials .

SPRING BREAK IN UKRAINE. How one tech entrepreneur is helping his company's employees working in the region.

THIS WEEK IN ELON MUSK. The billionaire said during an interview he doesn't own a house , instead choosing to couch-surf with friends, what he's doing with Twitter and why he has "woke mind virus" on the brain.

LINKEDIN CONFIRMS IT. Stay-at-home Mom (or Dad or parent) is an official job title .

Thursday's tech tip

Have you noticed a big surge in your electric bill ? Tech tools such as smart power outlets and LED bulbs can help you bring those costs down.

