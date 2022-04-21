ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus Watch: With mask mandates lifted, are airplanes safe?

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Now that masks are optional on every major U.S. airline , are airplanes safe for preventing the spread of COVID-19?

While airplane filters remove 99% of particles, experts say, face masks provide an additional layer of protection — especially if you're sitting next to an infected passenger.

Though filters are effective, one expert said, people need to remember air systems can be turned off during boarding.

Read more from reporters Chris Kenning and Adrianna Rodriguez here.

It's Thursday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know:

See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 77% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 66% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

– Cady Stanton, USA TODAY Nation NOW reporter, @cady_stanton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: With mask mandates lifted, are airplanes safe?

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Siberian wildfires burning unchecked because Russian military units which usually fight them are at war

Wildfires have been left burning unchecked in Siberia because the Russian miliary units that usually deal with them have been relocated to fight in Ukraine.Vast blazes have become an increasingly common occurrence in the region from spring to autumn.Because they release huge quantities of carbon dioxide into the Arctic atmosphere, they are a major cause of climate change concern. Scientists have repeatedly said they need putting out as soon as possible. But this year several of the fires are said to have been left burning because many of the military units which are responsible for tackling them have been...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Workplace Discrimination#Aircraft#Coronavirus Watch#The Usa Today Network#Covid#Paxlovid#The Justice Department#Usa Today Nation Now
KITV.com

To mask or not to mask: Hawaii becomes last state to lift mask mandate

After two years of masked faces. The opportunity to return to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues as it was before the pandemic. "My smile is probably one of my best features I got," admitted Hawaii Candy Factory co-owner, Daniel Paglinawn. "So you know, whenever I can smile at other people and show the love and ohana out here, it's a really good thing."
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Peter Dutton warns of a potential chemical weapon attack and says China 'would play Penny Wong like a fool' if she becomes the new foreign minister

Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
POLITICS
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

452K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy