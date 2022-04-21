ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

‘Buddy’ Johnson settling into role as Bellefonte mayor

State College
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEFONTE — On an unseasonably cold and snowy day for the Monday after Easter, Bellefonte Mayor Gene “Buddy” Johnson was all set to officiate a wedding ceremony in Talleyrand Park. But, the blustery weather forced other plans, moving the ceremony indoors. Although he was glad to...

WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
WETM 18 News

Will recreational pot be legal in Pa. by 4/20 of 2023?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who spends about as much time as anyone thinking about the legalization of recreational marijuana, wouldn’t have guessed as recently as 4/20 of 2021 that State Sen. Mike Regan (R-York County) would be sponsoring pro-legalization legislation by 4/20 of 2022. How unlikely did that seem? “I […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

COVID-19 Surges Once Again Across Pennsylvania with a New Variant

Throughout the month of April, new COVID-19 cases surge once again across Pennsylvania and in Montgomery County, reports Keith Mayer for The Reading Eagle. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the new variant of Omicron, known as BA.2, has become the new dominant strain of COVID-19 across the United States.
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Game Commission trying to catch bear in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The Game Commission says it's been trying to get a bear out of Uniontown for months.Many neighbors have caught this bear on their ring cameras. In one video, the bear is seen walking up the driveway and through the backyard.The Game Commission says they've set traps but haven't had any luck. Parents say they're worried since the neighborhood has kids running around constantly. The bear has also broken a fence in the neighborhood. The commission wants residents to know that bears don't want human contact. If you leave them alone, they'll leave you alone and it's safe to be outside.Officials asked residents to help out by not leaving garbage or food lying around outside.The Game Commission is thinking about setting up another trap. If all else fails, they may have to corner the bear and trap him, but that's a last resort. 
UNIONTOWN, PA
WTAJ

‘Diverse development’ proposed for College Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new 4-acre development is proposed for College Township that would bring ‘diverse’ housing options to the area. Mosaic Community Development presented its proposal to the College Township Planning Commission and Council this week. The development would be located on Puddintown Road near College Avenue. Mosaic said the development is […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

Why the trial for Somerset DA Jeff Thomas has been delayed

A trial continuance request by attorneys for suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas was granted Thursday by Senior Judge Timothy Creany. Instead of the trial commencing June 7 and ending June 14, it is now scheduled to start Sept. 13 with jury selection. The trial is to begin immediately after the jurors are selected, according to Creany's court order.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New plans unveiled for Bellefonte 'waterfront district' project

Bellefonte, PA (WJAC) — A long-awaited development project in Bellefonte finally looks to be moving forward. New plans were unveiled this week for what's termed the town's "Waterfront District". “This is a condominium building down towards Lamb Street. This is a parking garage with condominiums facing Spring Creek. This...
BELLEFONTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Catholic academy in Unity could see rebirth as nature preserve

It’s been 50 years since Susan Scherff was standing in the grove outside St. Xavier Academy, huddled with the rest of the evacuated students as they watched black smoke billowing from the burning convent and chapel attached to the Catholic school in Unity. “Then it started to rain,” she...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania COVID update: Cases double in a month, with 9,322 this week as another omicron subvariant rises

There have been 9,322 additional coronavirus cases accumulated in the past seven days, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 1,332 cases per day, up 18.7% from a week ago, and more than double the 603 average daily cases recorded four weeks ago. While cases increase statewide, the rate of increase is moderating: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

