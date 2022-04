Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University rallied with a couple of two-out runs in the bottom half of the eighth inning to reclaim a one-run lead and closed out it out in the ninth to defeat Stephen F. Austin, 4-3, Sunday afternoon in the series finale. The victory moved Big Red to 24-16 on the season and 11-7 in Western Athletic Conference games, and it marks the second time this season LU has taken a series from the Lumberjacks (LU won five of the six regular-season meetings).

