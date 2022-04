Terry Alan Whipple, age 83, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at home in Chehalis, Washington. He was born July 15, 1938, in Centralia, Washington to Elry and Rubye Whipple. Terry was raised in Centralia and graduated from Centralia High School. After high school, he joined and served in the U.S. Navy. Once home from the Navy, he joined the Centralia Fire Department as a fireman and earned the rank of captain. He retired after 28 years of service.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 29 DAYS AGO