ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Strawberry Cookie Cups

By Brandie @ The Country Cook
thecountrycook.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only five ingredients and a small amount of effort, these Strawberry Cookie Cups are a fun and easy handheld dessert!. These Strawberry Cookie Cups are so SIMPLE and require very few ingredients and minimal time to make. Who doesn't love fun new cookies to make that are easy and taste...

www.thecountrycook.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Fan-Favorite Arby's Deal Is Back On The Menu

Arby's has a catchphrase that's short, simple, and to the point: "We have the meats." And though the chain is known for its cold cut sandwiches, it actually does have more meats on the menu than just deli turkey, roast beef, and ham. In fact, it just brought back Arby's boneless wings, which were tested in December of 2020, and debuted as a limited-time menu option in October of 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Recipes#Sugar Cookie#Cookie Dough#Cooking Spray#Food Drink
BGR.com

Chocolate recall: Popular Easter candy might have dangerous bacteria

It’s the season to stock up on all sorts of chocolate and other types of candy with a specific theme: Easter. But if you’ve purchased Kinder chocolate products recently, you should ensure they’re not part of the big Kinder chocolate recall. That’s because some of these popular...
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Creative Bloq

Have you spotted the hidden meaning in the Dairy Queen logo?

What makes a good logo? We'd argue that a striking design with a hidden meaning are the fundamentals of a logo. We see so many designs here at Creative Bloq and while some are great, others miss the mark – a little like this Dairy Queen logo with an obscure hidden meaning.
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy