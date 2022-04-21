Strawberry Cookie Cups

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.

