Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson train station renovation complete

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Amtrak has made some major improvements to the Hutchinson train station. The most noticeable improvement was raising and rebuilding the platform. The change brings...

hutchpost.com

KSN News

Car chase in Topeka turns into foot chase involving aircraft, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies, police officers and troopers chased two men through north Topeka both on wheels and on foot Tuesday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy spotted a red 1994 Mercury Cougar around 11 p.m. that had a mismatched temporary license plate near Northeast Meriden Road and Grantville Road. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Local
Kansas Traffic
Hutchinson, KS
Traffic
City
Hutchinson, KS
KSN News

Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Two injured in Park City motorcycle crash

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon in Park City, north of Wichita. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Scott Banks, of El Dorado, was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson MC. His passenger was 59-year-old Judy Banks, also of El Dorado. According to the […]
PARK CITY, KS
#Train Station#Amtrak#Ada
KWCH.com

Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Wichita police say a man pulled from a vehicle Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Around 9:25 a.m., officers were called to investigate a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean. They arrived on the scene around to find 58-year-old Christopher Cotter in the vehicle unconscious. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Topeka crews investigating body found in Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Kansas River. Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews were called to the around 5:30 p.m. scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd. Topeka Fire crews recovered the body from the water. Topeka Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known, but did call the death suspicious. They will not identify the body until next of kin is notified.
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
KSNT News

Kansas car crash downs power lines, forces highway closure

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Downed power lines will cause a road closure Wednesday night on Highway 24 near Manhattan according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The work to remove the fallen power lines will impact both the eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 24 between Lake Elbo Rd. and Hopkins Creek Rd. according to kandrive.org. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KMBC.com

Missouri 29-year-old killed in crash in Miami County, Kansas

BUCYRUS, Kan. — Authorities in Miami County, Kansas, have identified a Missouri resident as the victim of a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon where a vehicle crashed through the roof of a home. Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff's Office were sent to a home in the area of 223rd...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Rollover crash near Valley Center leaves 3 injured

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people have been injured in a rollover car crash that happened near Valley Center Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of 109th St N and 119th St W around 2:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Reinhard Hay, of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show that both […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
WIBW

Bullets strike homes, cars during Central Topeka altercation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say multiple houses and vehicles were struck by bullets during an altercation Tuesday evening in Central Topeka. TPD says officers were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of SE Massachusetts Ave. for a possible shooting. Once they arrived, the officers learned that one person fired shots during a fight in the area. No injuries were reported.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Topeka man dies in single-car crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Topeka man died in a single-car crash early Sunday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 4 a.m. at 11810 S Shawnee Height Rd, or .2 miles north of 121st on Shawnee Heights Rd. The KHP reports that 23-year-old Sir Alvis Jai Oneal, of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

1st phase of Aggieville Vision to close part of N. Manhattan Ave. on Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The first phase of the Aggieville Vision project will start with the closure of North Manhattan Ave. between Fremont and Moro St. on Monday. The City of Manhattan says construction is set to start on Monday, April 25, on N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville. The road will be closed from Fremont to Moro St. through the fall of 2022.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Rec looking for lifeguards

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the Salt City Splash and Buhler City Pool just a month from opening, Hutch Rec is looking for lifeguards. To be a lifeguard, you must be 15 years old or older and pass the lifeguard certification test that is available at the YMCA. The cost of the class is $200 but that will be reimbursed if you stay on at the Splash for the entire summer.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

East 11th to stay closed for next 2 weeks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works says East 11th Avenue from Main Street to Walnut will remain closed through the end of the month. This comes after a water line break was reported on Tuesday. The break was on a six-inch water line that was installed in 1907. The break knocked out service to 44 customers. Service was restored around 2:30 in the afternoon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
