Hutchinson train station renovation complete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in the Kansas River. Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews were called to the around 5:30 p.m. scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd. Topeka Fire crews recovered the body from the water. Topeka Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known, but did call the death suspicious. They will not identify the body until next of kin is notified.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO