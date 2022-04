UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi is looking forward to once again hosting its annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival next month. Organizers say lots of effort is going into this year’s festival, which returned in 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The Strawberry Festival will feature crafts, live music and […]

UNICOI, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO