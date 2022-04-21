ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

After US Declared Largest Woodpecker Extinct, New Evidence Supports Belief They Are Still Here

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest woodpecker on the continent, the ivory-billed woodpecker was proposed to be extinct last year after more than 70 years without a sighting. New findings, including trail and drone camera images, presented by conservationists at the National Aviary, aim to refute this claim and secure protection for lowland forests in...

Joyce Gillum
3d ago

I've seen this!! in east texas.pearl bird beak, size of small buzzard,or large crow,I don't live very far from Louisiana, they love sweet gum trees. layman terms we called indian woodpecker.and so loud!

