New Low Cost Vet Clinic Can Help Your Pets For Far Less Money

By Tim Thomas
 3 days ago
For all of you pet owners out there, back me up on this: We will do almost anything for our pets. I know families that spend more money on the care of their animals than they do on themselves. We want them to have as full a life as they can,...

MySanAntonio

Help Your Pets Live Their Best Life

You love your pets so much that you've created a pet-friendly workplace for them. After all, who wants to be away from their pet all day? But being a pet owner is about more than just being there and having fun; you're also responsible for your pet's health. So if you ever notice your pet seems a little sluggish at the office or after a meal, it's a good idea to figure out if there's something in the environment or their food that they're reacting to. Doing so is easy with the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test.
PETS
The Charleston Press

Mother says her 12yo daughter, who was diagnosed with average cold even though her blood test clearly showed an infection, is ‘lucky to be alive’ after spending weeks in hospital for bacterial meningitis treatment

Mother of a 13-year-old decided to speak publicly in an effort to raise awareness and encourage other parents to trust their instinct when it comes to their children’s health months after her daughter was discharged from hospital after spending weeks there receiving bacterial meningitis treatment and had to learn to walk again.
KIDS
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: How To Help Your Pets Once Spring Starts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed the steps to keep your pets healthy as the season changes. With spring starting, it’s not just the temperatures getting warmer outside.  The season change also means that ticks, fleas, rabies, and leptospirosis could potentially affect your pets. Erickson said to make sure to ask your vet to see if your dog should get a leptospirosis vaccine and keep the flea and tick medicine handy. “One flea can bite a dog 400 times a day,” Erickson said. “The bites are painful, they’re irritating, so check with your vet on the right flea preparation.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
PETS
Awesome 92.3

Man Forced to Choose Between Wife or New Puppy

A dad wanted to surprise his two daughters with a new puppy, but it ended with disastrous results for his marriage. The anonymous man took to Reddit explaining that he made the kind gesture without his wife's approval — and she was livid. He said he brought home a...
PETS
WNDU

Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets

(WNDU) - Dogs and cats have knees just like people, and they can often suffer the same kinds of problems as people do. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate about how you can recognize knee problems and what can be done for affected pets. If you...
PETS
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Worker Has Life and Job Balance Figured Out

I don't know about you, but sometimes I catch myself doing some work off the clock. Sometimes it's just simple stuff from home, no big deal. But you know how it is, you have to force yourself sometimes to keep work at work and home at home sometimes, right? Right. It's so easy to just say, "Well, I'll do this one thing real quick..." But we all need that balance, and we need to enforce it, right?
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
