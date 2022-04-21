ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Nike Air Max 97 Returns To The “Sun Club” Collection

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Air Max 97 has recently appeared in another “Sun Club” style, making it another one of the Nike Sportswear silhouettes to don more than one summer-inspired ensembles. Unlike the majority of...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim"

Continuing to deliver standout women’s exclusive releases, Jordan Brand is now readying the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim.”. The upcoming take on the classic features white tumbled leather upper bases accented by weathered blue denim overlays. The contrasting element is continued on the Swoosh, “NIKE AIR” tongue tags and Wings motif branding. While metallic gold Jumpman lace dubraes and white midsoles paired with light blue rubber outsoles round up the design of the shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A Release Date for the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Surfaces

Following early looks and rumors, we now have a release date for the Off-White™ x. Expected to release in both “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black,” the takes on the classic lifestyle silhouette are set to continue the late Virgil Abloh‘s partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand. The shoe...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

A Velvet Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” For Women Is Releasing On Black Friday

While we’ve grown accustomed to Air Jordan 11 releases in December, Jordan Brand has been building up a new tradition over the years with a women’s exclusive Air Jordan 11 in November. In previous years, we’ve received the famed 1996 silhouette in a variety of explorative new materials and colors like a glittery silver, a weathered olive green, and another covered in wild animal patterns, and in 2022, the Jumpman skews back to the luxurious side of things with a velvet upper.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” Expected To Release In November

Red tones seem to work especially well on the Air Jordan 9. Ironically, the IX is the only Air Jordan from the Tinker Hatfield era (with the exception of the Air Jordan 15) that Jordan never wore in a game as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Maybe that missing connection is what makes any red-dominant Air Jordan 9 that much more special, because this upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is among the more anticipated drops of the Holiday season.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Nike Swoosh#Sun Club Collection#The Nike Sportswear#Nike Sun Club
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Shows Up In USA Colors

We are mere weeks away from Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season and not one of the 162 games will be cancelled after both the owners and the MLBPA came to agreements earlier this month. Nike, the official jersey outfitter of the league, has been slowly inserting more of the sneaker aspect to the diamond, and there’s no better athlete to lead the charge than Ken Griffey Jr., the Hall-Of-Fame slugger that has the best footwear imprint in MLB history.
MLB
sneakernews.com

Another Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red” Appears

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
sneakernews.com

Acid Wash Denim Is Also Outfitting The Nike Air Max 97

In the span of the past few months, acid wash denim has become of immense interest for Nike, as they’ve applied the fabric to everything from the Blazer Mid to the Air Jordan 1 Low. And now, the Air Max 97, too, will join in on the fun, pairing the treated material with hits of red and white.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Continues Her Swimwear Streak in a High-Leg One-Piece

Simone Biles's swimsuit style continues to reign supreme. Just a few weeks after rocking tons of chic bikinis on vacation in Turks and Caicos, the Olympic gymnast offered another peek at her endless swimwear collection. While lounging poolside on April 7, Biles exuded spring vibes in a pastel purple one-piece by Riot Swim. The first photo of her Instagram gallery showcases some of the suit's key details: it has one shoulder strap, a trendy tie belt around the waist, and cuts super high at the hips. She also posted a second snap on Instagram to show off the back of the swimsuit, which features a sizable cutout.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Classic Bulls Appear Atop The Jordan 6 Rings Once Again

Almost as immortal as the silhouettes from which it borrows, the Jordan 6 Rings appears once again in Bulls colors, applying them in way distinct from previous releases. The signature red shade, though mainly used for the midsole and heel, also appears across the chenille patch as well as the accent along the pull tab. Black, then, dresses the rest of the latter fixture, matching the outsole and the adjacent instances of the Jumpman logo. Finally, white rounds out the construction, building out everything from the leather mudguard to the lace unit.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Combines Fire Red And Hot Curry

While it’s yet to overthrow the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG — and likely never will — the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has come close enough, as many of its recently-unveiled colorways have drawn a noteworthy amount of attention. Pairs such as the “Breakfast Club” and “Patent Red,” for example, received a healthy amount of praise, and the same may become true of the model’s latest, which combines both “Fire Red” and “Curry.”
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

An Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 Colorway Surfaces

Helping launch Travis Scott‘s ongoing partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand, back in 2019 we saw the release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33. Coming in a mix of “Army Olive/Black/Ale Brown/Sail,” the shoe also helped established the color themes of Travis’ Cactus Jack releases. But...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy