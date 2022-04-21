ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents jump from window; 50 animals rescued from Westport fire

By Ellie Stamp
 3 days ago

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency crews rescued 50 dogs and cats from a fire at a pet kennel in Westport after three people escaped the flames by jumping from a second-floor window, authorities said Thursday.

The fire was reported just before midnight Wednesday in a two-story building on Post Road East, Assistant Chief Jeff Gootman of the Westport Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded and found heavy fire on the second floor of the building, which housed Town House for Dogs on the first floor and basement and an apartment on the second floor, Gootman said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIi2m_0fG11QkY00
    Smoke billows out of a fire at a mixed occupancy building while fire crews check out the second floor of a structure in Westport (IMAGE CREDIT: The Westport Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Uqod_0fG11QkY00
    The structure erupts in flames (IMAGE CREDIT: The Westport Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDFo6_0fG11QkY00
    The structure suffered significant fire damage (IMAGE CREDIT: The Westport Fire Department)

After firefighters extinguished the flames, they searched the building and determined that the three people on the second floor had jumped to safety from a window, Gootman said. None of the building residents required hospitalization.

“The residents were saved by a house fire alarm system that had recently been upgraded during their annual fire inspection,” Fire Marshal Nathaniel Gibbons said. “This drives home the importance of having working smoke alarms in your homes or place of business.”

All of the animals staying at the Town House for Dogs facility survived, but fire officials said two of the owners’ animals died in the second-floor apartment as a result of the fire.

Those seeking information about their pets can contact Mel and Sandy Goldman of Town House for Dogs at 203-227-3276.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1591_0fG11QkY00
    Animals rescued from the fire wait in an unaffected part of the Town House for Dogs facility in Westport. (IMAGE CREDIT: The Westport Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xH1f4_0fG11QkY00
    Animals rescued from the fire wait in an unaffected part of the Town House for Dogs facility in Westport. (IMAGE CREDIT: The Westport Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSjAP_0fG11QkY00
    Animals rescued from the fire wait in an unaffected part of the Town House for Dogs facility in Westport. (IMAGE CREDIT: The Westport Fire Department)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

