ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

New Low Cost Vet Clinic Can Help Your Pets For Far Less Money

By Tim Thomas
KIX 105.7
KIX 105.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For all of you pet owners out there, back me up on this: We will do almost anything for our pets. I know families that spend more money on the care of their animals than they do on themselves. We want them to have as full a life as they can,...

kxkx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Help Your Pets Live Their Best Life

You love your pets so much that you've created a pet-friendly workplace for them. After all, who wants to be away from their pet all day? But being a pet owner is about more than just being there and having fun; you're also responsible for your pet's health. So if you ever notice your pet seems a little sluggish at the office or after a meal, it's a good idea to figure out if there's something in the environment or their food that they're reacting to. Doing so is easy with the 5Strands Pet Food & Environmental Intolerance Test.
PETS
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: How To Help Your Pets Once Spring Starts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed the steps to keep your pets healthy as the season changes. With spring starting, it’s not just the temperatures getting warmer outside.  The season change also means that ticks, fleas, rabies, and leptospirosis could potentially affect your pets. Erickson said to make sure to ask your vet to see if your dog should get a leptospirosis vaccine and keep the flea and tick medicine handy. “One flea can bite a dog 400 times a day,” Erickson said. “The bites are painful, they’re irritating, so check with your vet on the right flea preparation.” WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#Toys#Pet Owners#The Cooper Clinic
WNDU

Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets

(WNDU) - Dogs and cats have knees just like people, and they can often suffer the same kinds of problems as people do. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate about how you can recognize knee problems and what can be done for affected pets. If you...
PETS
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy