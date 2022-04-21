ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims drop to lowest level since 1968

By James McAllister
 3 days ago
New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits dropped 5,000 for the week ending April 2 from the previous week’s revised figure to a seasonally adjusted 166,000. The number is the lowest recorded since the week ending Nov. 30, 1968. The weekly drop also brought the four-week moving average as of April 2 down to 170,000 from 178,000—the revised figure from the week ending March 26.

The Labor Department revised the seasonally adjusted total of jobless claims down to 171,000 from the previously reported 202,000 for the week ending March 26. The department also revised the four-week moving average for the week ending March 26 to 178,000 from the previous 208,500.

Weekly initial unemployment insurance claims were at a record high of 6.15 million in April 2020.

Unemployment insurance refers to a joint federal and state program that provides temporary monetary benefits to eligible laid-off workers who are actively seeking new employment. Qualifying individuals receive unemployment compensation as a percentage of their lost wages in the form of weekly cash benefits while they search for new employment.

The federal government oversees the general administration of state unemployment insurance programs. The states control the specific features of their unemployment insurance programs, such as eligibility requirements and length of benefits.

Ryan X
3d ago

yeah cuz millions of people are no longer eligible cuz they've exhausted all of their benefits!

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

