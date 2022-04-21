ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 to ‘indefinitely’ pause longstanding pre-race tradition

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zRBY_0fG0u2TM00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – There will be no balloon release at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The move was confirmed by Doug Boles, the president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as Alex Damron, the vice president of communications for IMS. Damron said the balloon release is “indefinitely paused” and confirmed that environmental concerns “factored into the decision.”

NASCAR’s Richard Childress to help provide ammunition to Ukraine

“We’ve listened to concerns from a number of groups, individuals and fans in recent years and appreciate the feedback we’ve received,” Damron said via email.

Instead of a balloon release this year, IMS says there will be a second pre-race flyover performed at the end of the “Back Home Again in Indiana” performance.

“The primary objective of our pre-race show is to bring people together as we honor our military heroes, celebrate sporting excellence, and build the excitement and anticipation level as we prepare for the command to start engines,” IMS wrote in a statement, in part.

“While we understand the historical connection of the balloon release to many of our fans, we have paused it for now and will continue to evaluate the best opportunities to celebrate our event’s unique legacy and traditions moving forward. We are confident that this year’s pre-race activities will be as exciting and celebratory as any we have had at IMS.”

Tumble dryers put wildlife and environment at risk, scientists warn

The pre-race balloon release, which dates back to 1947, has been heavily criticized by groups like the Indiana Audubon Society, who say the balloon debris is a hazard to birds, fish, and other animals. They say animals can be strangled by the balloons or seriously harmed and even die if the balloons are ingested.

“Indiana Audubon Society holds the position that intentional helium balloon releases should NOT be held due to their injurious effects upon wildlife, especially birds,” the organization writes on its website. “We are committed to promoting and protecting bird-friendly communities by helping to end balloon releases in Indiana.”

WXIN had previously reported on an investigation by the Indianapolis Star in 2019, in which IMS officials said the thousands of balloons released in previous races were biodegradable. A reporter tested balloons similar to the ones used by IMS and tracked their progress over 11 months. She found that, when exposed to bacteria, the balloons “do degrade unlike a plastic.”

The balloon release was last performed in 2019, but omitted from the pre-race ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols creating staffing issues at the track, the outlet also reported.

The 106th running of the Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

These 5 countries have the highest gas prices

It’s likely cold comfort for U.S. drivers paying more at the pump, but even with gas costs rising above $4 per gallon across the country, U.S. drivers are paying less than their counterparts in a number of countries.
TRAFFIC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Crash At Talladega

The GEICO 500 is underway at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. But a big crash may have just dampened some of the excitement. In the first stage of the race, No. 16 Daniel Hemric’s vehicle began slowing down – possibly due to car trouble. Hemric’s car began sliding around and sideswiped No. 14 driver Chase Briscoe.
TALLADEGA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Childress
WIBC.com

“It’s coming.”: Where Indiana Is On Pot On The Eve Of 4/20

STATEWIDE — Marijuana use in Indiana is still illegal, though, on the eve of every pot smoker’s favorite day, many advocates for legalizing marijuana in Indiana are optimistic that progress is being made on that front. Tomorrow is April 20th, also known as 4/20, in pot smoking culture...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Lilly CEO takes critical stance against Indiana economy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CEO of Eli Lilly and Co., one of Indiana’s largest employers, on Thursday was critical of the state’s efforts to address the health and education level of Hoosiers in what will increasingly be an economy driven by ideas, not just by putting things together.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Birds#Indianapolis 500#Fish#Wxin#Ims
WATE

Vols offensive lineman enters transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols offensive lineman James Robinson announced via his Instagram that he will be entering his name into the transfer portal. “I would like to express my gratitude to coach (Josh) Heupel and his coaching staff for providing me the opportunity to be a student-athlete at Tennessee,” said Robinson via his post. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX59

Total Wine coming to Hamilton Town Center

NOBLESVILLE — Get your cocktail glasses ready, Hamilton County! Total Wine and More is officially coming to Noblesville’s Hamilton Town Center. According to documents form the Noblesville Planning Department, the project is set to run from April 15 to June 24 and will cost $750,000. The national liquor superstore originally entered Indianapolis in 2020 with […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 59

Yelp ranks Top 20 places to eat in Muncie, Indiana

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indianapolis may have just been named one of the next great food cities by Food and Wine Magazine, but Yelp is saying “NOT SO FAST!” The popular user generated-review site is putting the spotlight on another, somewhat unexpected, Indiana city: Muncie. Yelp compiled a...
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy