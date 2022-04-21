City of Marshfield May Host Afghan Refugees
The City of Marshfield may host refugees from Afghanistan. A leader of Wausau’s resettlement committee spoke at UWSP-Marshfield’s...cwbradio.com
The City of Marshfield may host refugees from Afghanistan. A leader of Wausau’s resettlement committee spoke at UWSP-Marshfield’s...cwbradio.com
Since this is first coming to light, the decision had already been made. it's just a matter of time. BTW, when/where was this information disclosed,i.e. posted, announced, e.g. airwaves, public notification ,etc.? Where will they be placed in this town, how will they be vetted, will they be your neighbor? My guess, not. So many variables. Welcome to CW.
Comments / 3