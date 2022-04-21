City of Marshfield May Host Afghan Refugees

MARINETTE After about two years of waiting, the Navy’s newest ship, the USS Beloit, will be christened during a ceremony May 7 at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Fairbanks Morse Defense, a main defense contractor based in Beloit, has built engines for naval vessels for the U.S. Navy for more than 100 years. Because of Beloit’s long history with the U.S. Navy, it was decided the new ship would bear the name...

BELOIT, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO