New Copeland Road to be closed at Dolores Street in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – New Copeland Road will be closed at Dolores Street for about two weeks in Tyler.
This will begin on Monday, April 25 while utilities are installed across the roadway, a release from the city said.
Drivers will need to find other north or south routes on Paluxy Drive or South Broadway Avenue during the construction.
