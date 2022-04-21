ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin McCarthy privately plotted to remove Trump from office after Jan. 6, book alleges

By Eric Ting
 3 days ago
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly plotted to remove former President Donald Trump from office after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. (Alex Wong - Getty Images)

Another day, another excerpt released from New York Times political correspondents Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns' upcoming book " This Will Not Pass " containing spicy bits of information on California lawmakers.

Some previously released excerpts from the book focused on the trials and tribulations of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , and a new excerpt released Thursday is about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

According to Martin and Burns, the Bakersfield Republican plotted to remove former President Donald Trump from office after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, telling colleagues,  “I’ve had it with this guy."

McCarthy reportedly told other House Republicans on a Jan. 8 phone call that Trump's conduct leading up to the riots was "atrocious and totally wrong," and inquired about the viability of using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

On a subsequent call on Jan. 10, McCarthy reportedly told his colleagues that he would press Trump to resign once Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives. During that call, he also reportedly clamored for Twitter and Facebook to remove the social media accounts of House Republicans such as Rep. Lauren Boebert over posts they made leading up to Jan. 6.

“We can’t put up with that,” McCarthy reportedly said. “Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?”

However, Burns and Martin report that after the next few days revealed that Trump still maintained an iron grip on the party's base, McCarthy backed off of his plans to push for Trump's removal. A McCarthy spokesperson denied that McCarthy even plotted Trump's removal in the first place.

The excerpt alleges that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also plotted Trump's ouster, but similarly backed off.

"The confidential expressions of outrage from McCarthy and McConnell, which have not been previously reported, illustrate the immense gulf between what Republican leaders say privately about Trump and their public deference to a man whose hold on the party has gone virtually unchallenged for half a decade," Martin and Burns write.

You can read the full excerpt here .

