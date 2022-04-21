ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A TikToker has racked up 39 million views on a video she says captured her running away from a landslide while live streaming

By Charissa Cheong
 3 days ago

Her videos about the purported incident have more than 40 million views.

The Dirty Explorer via TikTok

  • The Dirty Explorer is an adventure TikToker who posts guides and videos about Alaska.
  • In a viral video, she said she was live streaming when a landslide came toward her.
  • One viewer who said they watched the purported live stream said it was "scary" to watch.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok for filming herself running away from what she described as a landslide in Alaska.

The Dirty Explorer, whose real name is Alana Davis, according to her PayPal account which is linked to her TikTok , has 250,000 followers and typically posts adventure guides about the Alaskan mountains. On April 7 she posted a video saying she "outran" a landslide while live streaming on the app.

A landslide occurs when rock or debris rapidly moves down a mountain or slope, according to the government science agency United States Geological Survey , which found that landslides cause between 25 and 50 deaths in the US every year.

The Dirty Explorer's videos about the purported incident now have more than 40 million views cumulatively.

@thedirtyexplorer Screenshot/recordings: post em if ya got em…live replay not available due to “technical error” 🙄 #alaska #outdoors #explore #adventure #runforest ♬ Mii! - VooDoo

"I've worked with black bears, brown bears, polar bears. In all my time in Alaska, there is only one time I have ran for my life: landslides," she said in the first video posted on April 7.

She then posted two more videos, one on April 7 and one on April 9, showing clips that she said were from the live stream. In the second video , which is by far the most viral with 39 million views, the TikToker can be seen squatting down near a group of rocks and a loud rumbling noise can be heard. She then begins to run while holding her camera as the noise gets louder.

@thedirtyexplorer Reply to @isaiahfields23 safety 1st, I just got lucky & ph was on a tripod rolling #alaska #outdoors #explore #adventure #juneau #landslide #runforestrun @thedirtyexplorer @thedirtyexplorer ♬ Just a Cloud Away - Pharrell Williams

She can be seen waving her arms and screaming, "Stop!" at what she said was a truck on the road. When the TikToker stopped running, a large amount of what appears to be ash can be seen behind her near the group of rocks where she was initially squatting.

The camera then panned to a man next to a truck who said, "Literally 30 seconds away from getting fucking killed."

Some commenters under the videos said they were watching The Dirty Explorer's live stream when the purported landslide occurred.

"That was so scary to watch live," one comment with 900 likes said. Other commenters expressed shock at what happened to the TikToker and praised her for her response. "This is what survival instinct looks like. Great job," a comment with 212,000 likes said.

@thedirtyexplorer Reply to @angry_boomer57 look.. it’s a good joke… #alaska #outdoors #explore #adventure #juneau #runforest #landslide ♬ Landslide (Live on PBS in Boston 2004) - Fleetwood Mac

According to Fox Weather , Sam Dapcevich, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, said about 500 cubic yards of debris fell to the road from a 500-foot height in Juneau, Alaska on the day The Dirty Explorer said the TikTok was filmed.

On Instagram , The Dirty Explorer reposted the clips from her live stream and wrote a caption that said, "If you're lucky (like I was yesterday) you might outrun a landslide. But there's no outrunning the greater issue at hand." She said landslides are becoming more common in Alaska and pointed to the "urgency" of issues around climate change and the environment.

According to an academic research paper for Geomorphology journal in 2019, landslides in Alaska and the Arctic region have become more frequent in recent years due to global warming, which melts perma-frost ice and causes "thaw-induced" landslides.

Insider reached out to The Dirty Explorer for comment.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 21

Raquel
3d ago

I seen this when she was live. She kept hearing branches break and then it all started coming down at once. She was across the street from it and was yelling at a truck that was about to get crushed

Reply
7
WestCoast
3d ago

I seen the live feed. I was 👀 when I heard the slide happen. wasn't sure until she kept running and behind her was the slide. I would've 💩 then ran. lol

Reply(2)
5
Julie Carter
3d ago

Been there, you never know where it might flow but if you're on the ground like she was you have options

Reply(1)
5
