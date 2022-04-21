ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 cancels first-ever team principals parade that was to be held before the inaugural Miami Grand Prix

By Cork Gaines
 3 days ago

This is one thing that Toto Wolff and Christian Horner can probably agree on.

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

  • Formula One will debut its Miami Grand Prix in May.
  • Due to the popularity of the Netflix show, "Drive to Survive," a team principals parade was scheduled before the race.
  • A source has told Insider that the parade has been canceled after it raised some eyebrows.

A parade for the Formula One team principals at the Miami Grand Prix has been canceled, a source tells Insider.

Due to the popularity of the Netflix show "Drive to Survive" and the newfound star status of F1 team leaders, especially in the US, a parade had been added to the schedule for the inaugural Miami race. The team principals parade was supposed to take place just after the traditional parade of drivers before the race.

However, after the announcement raised more than a few eyebrows and led to a few chuckles, the parade has been nixed, according to a source with McLaren Racing.

When driver Daniel Ricciardo was asked about the idea of the parade, he confirmed that it had been canceled and admitted that the concept was weird.

"I don't want to be mean to the team principals," Ricciardo told Insider with a laugh. "It was a little strange that they would be doing a parade. It felt a little over-the-top. I don't want to rob them of their moment, but maybe that was a little too much."

Sadly, seasoned F1 fans won't get to witness the awkward waves from the principals. And the new fans in the US will have to find another way to shower their adoration on Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Mattia Binotto, and Guenther Steiner.

