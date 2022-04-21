ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

By Chris Reed
 3 days ago
Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The...

WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Ford Recalls 200,000 pickups and SUVs for brake issue

NEW YORK (WV News) — Owners of certain 2016-2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs will receive a recall notice starting late April on recent brake leak recall, Fox Business reported. These full-sized SUVs and pickups my leak brake fluid, eventually risking a crash....
Tesla vehicle crashes into $3.5 million jet after being dangerously ‘summoned’ by owner

A Tesla vehicle was caught on video crashing into a $3.5M Cirrus Vision jet after being ‘summoned’ in a dangerous way by the owner. Smart Summon builds on Tesla’s previous “Summon” feature, which was used by owners to move their cars autonomously for a few feet in their driveway or in tight parking situations. With the new version, owners are able to Summon their Tesla vehicles from further away, and the cars will navigate more complex parking environments.
