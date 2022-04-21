Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

NEW YORK (WV News) — Owners of certain 2016-2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016-2017 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs will receive a recall notice starting late April on recent brake leak recall, Fox Business reported. These full-sized SUVs and pickups my leak brake fluid, eventually risking a crash....
A Tesla vehicle was caught on video crashing into a $3.5M Cirrus Vision jet after being ‘summoned’ in a dangerous way by the owner. Smart Summon builds on Tesla’s previous “Summon” feature, which was used by owners to move their cars autonomously for a few feet in their driveway or in tight parking situations. With the new version, owners are able to Summon their Tesla vehicles from further away, and the cars will navigate more complex parking environments.
Portland Police are looking for the driver of a tractor trailer that damaged three parked cars and the Health and Human Services Department building on Forest Avenue on Friday morning. Most of the incident was caught on video and posted by the YouTube channel Maine-iacs. It picks up after the...
Comments / 0