Their connection began decades ago and while C-Murder continues to fight his case,Monica has proceeded to hold him down. In 2009, C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old and was sentenced to life in prison. His loved ones, including his brother Master P, have continued to argue his innocence and fight for his freedom. Monica and Miller first dated long ago and in recent years, Miller has taken to his Instagram to verbalize his love for the R&B star.

