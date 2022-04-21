Police Search Harry Maguire's Home After Bomb Threat Sent To Manchester United Captain

Maguire lives in Cheshire with his fiancee Fern Hawkins and their two daughters.

Police have visited the home of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire after he was sent a threatening email.

The police were called after Maguire received a message claiming that bombs would be planted at his home, as reported by The Sun .

Sniffer dogs are said to have been deployed to the scene.

A spokesperson for Maguire told The Sun on Thursday: "In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

"He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time."

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pictured during his side's 4-0 loss at Liverpool IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

United play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

It will be United's first match since the club confirmed that Erik ten Hag is to become their new manager ahead of next season.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick will take charge of United's remaining matches this season, before Ten Hag arrives following the completion of Ajax's current campaign.

Ten Hag's first game in charge of United is expected to be against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly.

Liverpool completed a 9-0 aggregate win over United in this season's Premier League by thrashing them 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Harry Maguire played the full 90 minutes at Anfield.

The Manchester Evening News reported earlier this week that Ten Hag may consider removing Maguire from his role as United captain this summer.