New York City, NY

Lauren Pazienza indicted in fatal push of Barbara Maier Gustern

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Lauren Pazienza arrested in fatal shoving of vocal coach Barbara Gustern 02:58

NEW YORK -- Lauren Pazienza, the woman accused of fatally shoving beloved grandmother and voice coach Barbara Maier Gustern , has been indicted.

The 26-year-old will appear before a judge May 10 for her arraignment on manslaughter and assault charges.

Prosecutors say Pazienza pushed Gustern last month on the sidewalk in Chelsea.

The 87-year-old hit her head and died five days later .

Investigators say the two did not know each other.

