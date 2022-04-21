ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hulu’s ‘Captive Audience’ May Be the Craziest True Crime Documentary of the Year

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbmau_0fG0dvt900

There are twisty true crime stories, and then there’s Captive Audience . Hulu’s latest true crime docuseries isn’t just an intimate deep dive into how one family’s darkest moments became national news. It’s also a true story that has so many unexpected twists that it will leave you with your jaw on the floor.

In 1972, Steven Stayner was kidnapped at the age of seven. That kidnapping is the first detail in a story that would come to involve Stayner’s heroic return to his family, an Emmy-nominated miniseries, and a serial killer. If you’re the type of person who likes to know how things end before you get started, consider this your guide to Captive Audience ‘s shocking subject matter.
Who Was Steven Stayner?
Even if you’re an avid true crime fan, chances are you’re not ready for this story. Steven Stayner was the third of Delbert and Kay Stayner’s five children. On the afternoon of December 4, 1972, Steven Stayner was approached by a man on his way home from school. That man, Ervin Edward Murphy, had been recruited by his co-worker at a Yosemite National Park resort, Kenneth Parnell, to kidnap Stayner. Stayner was seven at the time.

Murphy was described by people who knew him as trusting and even simple-minded. He said he believed Parnell’s claim that he wanted to abduct the young Stayner so that he could raise him in a more religious environment. This was a story the media would later report, initially claiming that Parnell kidnapped Stayner because he wanted a child of his own but didn’t have one. It was also far form the truth.

In reality, Parnell had already been arrested for kidnapping and raping another young boy in 1951. He also was the biological father of three children, another glaring hole in the story that was reported before the full weight of Parnell’s crimes were exposed. On the first night of the abduction, Parnell molested Stayner. Thirteen days later he began to rape the seven-year-old boy.

Parnell told Stayner that he had legal custody over him and that his parents didn’t want him anymore. These lies are why Stayner did not initially flee. Over the next several years, Parnell and Stayner moved around California often, rarely staying long enough for Stayner to make friends. It wasn’t until Stayner entered puberty that he made his escape.

In February of 1980, Parnell, with the help of one of Stayner’s teenage friends, kidnapped five-year-old Timmy White. Stayner waited until Parnell left one night before he took White and hitchhiked to Ukiah, Calif., to return the boy to his parents. Because of his heroism, Stayner and White were reunited with their families. As emotionally difficult as this story is, it’s only a third of the saga that Captive Audience captures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZo0f_0fG0dvt900
Photo: Hulu

What Happened to Kenneth Parnell?
On March 1, 1980, Stayner saved White and brought him back to his hometown. On March 2, Parnell was arrested on suspicion of abducting both boys. Despite this quick arrest, Parnell’s sentence was disturbingly short. Over his two separate trials, Parnell was tried for kidnapping but not sexual abuse because most of the incidents occurred outside the jurisdiction of the Merced County prosecutor or the statute of limitations. Parnell was sentenced to seven years in prison. He was released on parole after only serving five.

In 2004, Parnell was arrested again. At the age of 71, he tried to convince his caregiver to buy him a four-year-old boy. The caretaker, who knew of Parnell’s past, worked with police to orchestrate a sting operation. He was convicted on charges of attempting to purchase a child and attempted child molestation. Under California’s “three strikes” law, he was sentenced to 25 years to life.

Parnell remained in prison until his death in 2008. It’s been reported that he died of natural causes.
What Is I Know My First Name Is Steven ?
Shockingly, this is the part of the story that gets weird. After saving Timmy White, Steven Stayner became a media darling. Though he initially had a hard time adjusting, he created a life for himself. Stayner married Jody Edmondson, and the couple had two children together. He also worked with child abduction groups and would give interviews about his kidnapping.

Because of his passion for advocacy, when Stayner was approached about a possible TV adaptation of his case, he said yes. I Know My First Name Is Steven was a two-part NBC miniseries that premiered on May 22 and 23, 1980. The series was hugely popular. Captive Audience compares its ratings success to Super Bowl numbers. It was also critically successful. I Know My First Name Is Steven received a Golden Globe nomination as well as four Emmy nominations.
Can You Watch I Know My First Name Is Steven ?
No. The two-part series isn’t currently available on streaming.
Is Steven Stayner Alive Today?
Sadly, no. While driving home from work, Stayner’s motorcycle collided with a car, and the crash proved to be fatal. Stayner passed away on September 16, 1989, a day before I Know My First Name Is Steven lost the Emmy to War and Remembrance. He is survived by his wife and kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONcOc_0fG0dvt900
Photo: Hulu

Who Is Cary Stayner?
There’s one final part to this stranger-than-fiction story, and it goes by the name of Cary Stayner. Steven Stayner’s older brother, Cary Stayner is convicted killer who murdered four women. Those murders occurred around Yosemite — the same place where his brother was kidnapped.

More On: true crime Stream It Or Skip It: 'Captive Audience' On Hulu, A Docuseries About The Steven Stayner Case, And How His Brother Ended Up Being A Serial Killer Where to Watch 'Cleveland Abduction' 'The Girl from Plainville': Elle Fanning Nails Michelle Carter's Makeover in Episode 6 Is 'Our Father' Based On A True Story?

All of his murders took place between February and July of 1999. Cary Stayner’s first two victims were 42-year-old Carole Sund and 16-year-old Silvina Pelosso. Their charred remains were found in the back of Sund’s rental car. But it was a note that led police to the third victim, Sund’s daughter, the 15-year-old Juli. Cary Stayner’s final victim was 26-year-old Joie Ruth Armstrong, who was found decapitated.

Captive Audience makes the argument that Cary Stayner’s murder spree was a cry for attention to differentiate him from his kidnapped brother. But Stayner told the FBI and a San Jose TV reporter that he started fantasizing about murdering women at the age of seven.
What Happened to Cary Stayner?
Because his crimes happened on federal land, Stayner’s case was tried in federal court. In an attempt to avoid the death sentence, he pleaded guilty to premeditated first degree murder, felony first degree murder, kidnapping resulting in death, and attempted aggravated sexual abuse resulting in death. It didn’t work.

In 2002, Stayer was sentenced to death. As of April 2022, he is still on death row at the San Quentin Penitentiary in California. But because there have been no executions in California after a 2006 court ruling, it’s possible that he will live out the remainder of his life in prison.

Comments / 6

~August~
3d ago

I remember they made a movie several years ago…I know my first name is Steven. What a story.

Reply
11
Related
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Where Is Cary Stayner Now? Here's What Happened to the "Captive Audience" Killer

In Hulu's new true-crime documentary "Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story," the tragic story of one American family is told in detail. Years after one of their children, Steven, was kidnapped by (and eventually escaped from) a convicted child abuser, the Stayners faced another blow when their eldest son, Cary, confessed to being the serial killer behind four brutal murders of women in 1999.
MERCED, CA
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cary Stayner
Person
Kenneth Parnell
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Steven Stayner
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#On Death Row#Documentary#Fbi
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Is Victoria leaving The Young and the Restless?

THE DRAMA continues to unfold on the long-running TV drama, The Young and The Restless. Among the conflict surrounding Jordi Vilasuso's firing from the soap opera and the exit of his fan-favorite character Rey, Y&R fans are curious to know if Victoria Newman is the next character to leave the show.
TV SERIES
buzzfeednews.com

7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we tried to balance out the hard truths of the world with some joy, which came in the form of a delightful interview with Laurence Philomene. CNN has a great feature on how goats are helping elephants survive, which will warm the coldest of hearts. We never say no to the work of Jamel Shabazz, whose 1980s portraits appear in AnOther Magazine. Photographer Stephanie Mei-Ling has an amazing range of work, which is featured in Andscape.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Were '9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled or Renewed?

We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy