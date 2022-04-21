Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Tonight? Here’s When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Back With New Episodes

TV giveth and TV taketh away.

It’s a huge week in streaming. On Monday, Better Call Saul returned for its sixth and final season. On Wednesday, the second season of Russian Doll debuted on Netflix. And Sunday night will gift us with the return of HBO’s dark comedy Barry. In order to balance out the pop culture universe (I guess?), Grey’s Anatomy has gone on hiatus.

Sadly, there’s no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy tonight (April 21), but the show will be back before you know it. If you need to catch up on past episodes, the first seventeen seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are available on Netflix, while Season 18 is on Hulu. When exactly will Grey’s Anatomy be back on ABC? Here’s everything you need to know.

IS GREY’S ANATOMY ON TONIGHT?

Nope. Unfortunately, Grey’s Anatomy isn’t on tonight. ABC’s primetime lineup for Thursday, April 21 includes an airing of the 2019 movie Jumanji: The Next Level followed by a repeat of Abbott Elementary at 10:30 p.m. ET.

WHEN DOES GREY’S ANATOMY RETURN WITH NEW EPISODES?

The next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy (Season 18, Episode 16: “Should I Stay or Should I Go”) airs Thursday, May 5, 2022 on ABC.

WHERE TO WATCH GREY’S ANATOMY SEASON 18:

Every Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy is currently available to watch on Hulu. Episodes 11-15 of Season 18 are also streaming on both ABC.com and the ABC app.

Finally, Season 18 episodes are also available to purchase on Amazon.

CAN I STREAM GREY’S ANATOMY SEASON 18 ON NETFLIX?

Not yet. New seasons of Grey’s Anatomy tend to premiere on Netflix in the U.S. about a month after the season finale airs on ABC. Seasons 1-17 are, however, available to watch on the streamer.