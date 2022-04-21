ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway near Garfield

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVL2R_0fG0ddFJ00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Garfield Boulevard, although no injuries were reported.

Police said, around 7:50 a.m., troopers reported to a shooting in the outbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan near Garfield Boulevard.

No one was injured, but police shut down the outbound local lanes between around 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Chicago

Police, SWAT respond to Northwestern Memorial Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Normal operations have resumed at Northwestern Memorial Hospital after a large police presence responded to the campus and the hospital went on lockdown due to reports of a hostage situation involving a person with a gun.The incident started around 8:40 p.m., when police say a threat was made by phone. The hospital then went on lockdown and notified the Chicago Police Department. A man who was inside the hospital while visiting a friend in the emergency room told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza he was pushed to a corner where he was sheltering in place until hospital staff were able to get him out of the building. He said he overheard security saying police were searching the interior and perimeter of the hospital.  CPD said they conducted a systematic search and all personnel were accounted for. At 10:23 p.m. the hospital tweeted that "no active threat" was found and the hospital had resumed normal operations. According to the tweet Chicago Police, the Northwestern University Police Department and hospital security responded to the threat. Northwestern Memorial Hospital is located at 251 East Huron Street in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southbound Bishop Ford shut down at 159th Street after gunfire

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- Gunfire was reported on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs Monday afternoon, but no one was injured. Illinois State Police said at 1:23 p.m., troopers were called to the southbound Bishop Ford at 159th Street for a reported expressway shooting. No injuries were reported. Just before 3 p.m., state police closed southbound I-94 at 159th Street for an investigation. All lanes were back open by 5:15 p.m.Anyone who witnessed the gunfire erupting is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
CBS Chicago

ISP: Officials investigate shooting on Eisenhower Expressway overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight that left one man hospitalized.  Around 3:23 a.m., ISP officers responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 290 westbound at Keeler Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 34-year-old man from Chicago was struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Initial reports say the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling on I-290 westbound near Keeler Avenue. All lanes were closed around 4:27 a.m. on I-290 westbound for investigation – traffic was diverted to Homan Avenue. Lanes reopened around 5:05 a.m.Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident – no further information was immediately available. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov . Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Police Respond To Fatal Shooting On 38th And Chicago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating what they say was a fatal shooting on the 3800 block of Chicago Avenue Friday night. Police say they responded to the area at about 7:45 p.m., after receiving a report of a shooting inside a residence there. A man was found there suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound. Officials later identified him as 46-year-old Kirk Lee of Minneapolis. He was taken to an area hospital, but died as a result of his wounds. Anyone with info asked to contact CrimeStoppers. Police did not say they have anyone in custody. This marks the city’s 14th homicide in 2022. The intersection of 38th and Chicago is often referred to as George Floyd Square. That was where Floyd was murdered in 2020 by then-officer Derek Chauvin. Three other officers were recently convicted on federal charges connected with Floyd’s death.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being heavily trapped in crash in Cary

A 61-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle following a two-vehicle crash in Cary Tuesday morning. The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department responded at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to East Main Street and Second Street in Cary for a motor […]
CARY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Illinois State Police
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
Fox News

Reporter to Chicago's Lightfoot: How can you 'possibly even consider' re-election after 'harm you've caused'

A reporter asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot during a press conference Tuesday how she could even consider running for re-election after all the "harm" she's caused. Chicago reporter William J. Kelly began by saying the mayor always starts her press conferences by saying that crime is down and the "economy is booming." Lightfoot said that this wasn't true and asked him to continue with his question.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police respond to crash on Main Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near Glen Oak Towers Tuesday. According to a Peoria Police Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, the incident occurred at approximately 5:51 p.m. and involved a car and a Van. One person sustained non-life-threatening...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Two die in crash while fleeing in high speed chase, East Chicago Police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In East Chicago, Indiana, two people are dead after their car slammed into a stone planter during a high speed police chase. Police said around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Columbus Drive and Butternut Street officers were pursuing a green vehicle when that vehicle's driver lost control and hit the planter in a parkway. One of the people in that car was thrown from the car, and the other was partially ejected. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. East Chicago Police say they will have more information on Monday. 
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

17 cows and bulls have to be wrangled on roadway on I-80 after livestock truck crashes near Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Interstate 80 was back open near Joliet late Tuesday night, hours after a cattle hauler crashed and more than a dozen cows and bulls ended up escaping.Illinois State Police said around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a cattle hauler on I-80 near Houbolt Road. Several cows and bulls ended up on the loose in the eastbound lanes. Police said the cattle hauler first hit a Honda coupe, then drifted off the road, crashing into a disabled semi on the shoulder, throwing several cows onto the expressway and loose into nearby neighborhoods.ISP confirmed Wednesday morning, officials...
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Motorcyclist killed in DeKalb County crash identified

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorcyclist in DeKalb has died after being hit by a car. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver as Christian Elliot28, of Malta. It happened at approximately 5:04 p.m. Tuesday on S. Malta and University Roads near Malta, according to police. A 2010 Cadillac DTS, driven by 50-year-old […]
DEKALB, IL
WGNtv.com

‘Not at peace’: Single mother of 3 killed by alleged drunk driver

CHICAGO — A single mother of three was killed by an alleged drunk driver early Monday morning on her way home to Berwyn. Krystle Levy, 36, had just texted her daughter Priscilla Lopez, 18, at 12:06 a.m. Monday — saying she was on her way home. Around 25 minutes later, police said Levy was sitting at a red light in the 3400 block of South California when she was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver.
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy