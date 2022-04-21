Illinois State Police respond to report of shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway near Garfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Garfield Boulevard, although no injuries were reported.

Police said, around 7:50 a.m., troopers reported to a shooting in the outbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan near Garfield Boulevard.

No one was injured, but police shut down the outbound local lanes between around 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.