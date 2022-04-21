Paper Writing Service Selection: The List of the Best Options and successfully people using laptop and writing notes. [ Shutterstock ]

Looking for professional help in writing a unique paper of top-tier quality? Discover what online platforms provide the best quality for the price you pay.

Best Paper Writing Services on the Market

An ability to create a unique and interesting text, be it an essay for a school assignment or a research paper for a job interview, is not a trait every person has. One can be a competent expert in their field of activity but lack understanding of how to communicate the knowledge through a piece of text.

This aspect becomes a challenging barrier to overcome, and the development of anti-plagiarism software and tools for checking the uniqueness of a document does not make it any easier. However, there is no need to fail assignments or waste precious time struggling with them. The solution to the problem is several clicks away if you know where to look.

The primary law of the market claims that any demand begets respective supply. Therefore, dozens of specialized websites offer convenient writing services for a reasonable payment. Using them, you can delegate any writing task to a qualified author of your choice and concentrate on the work you are more motivated to do.

To give you a trustworthy reference point and minimize your efforts in choosing the best website, we have compiled a list of the most reliable platforms. The article focuses on providing essential information on every platform, including its main benefits and drawbacks.

MasterPapers

MasterPapers is a paper writing service with over 17 years of experience in the industry. It has proven that customer convenience is the top priority for the company.

The interface of the website is neat and functional. Right away, you can see an easy-to-use price calculator that allows estimating the cost of the work depending on the type of the text, its volume, and deadline. The front page also provides essential information about the company and guarantees it is secure for every client. Scrolling down, you can find the comment section with honest feedback from different customers of the service, which is the most reliable proof of the platform’s trustworthiness.

Benefits:

Only qualified authors selected after a 4-step proof-test.

Excellent reputation with prevailing positive feedback from clients and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot.

Delivery of the order is possible within three hours.

A 15% discount on the first paper.

Drawbacks:

It is challenging to become an author as only 8% pass the proof-test.

Mainly focuses on providing academic papers.

Pay for Essay

Pay for Essay is a platform featuring over 1,600 qualified authors with Master’s degrees that can write papers on hundreds of subjects, from law to engineering. With a client base exceeding 2,000 students, this website guarantees unique texts, 100% anonymity, and live support available 24 hours every day of the week. Pay for Essay makes it easy for you to find out the estimated price of the essay and make an order.

Here, you will find multiple ways to save some money using discounts, collecting bonuses, and buying papers in advance without sacrificing the quality of the work. The standard price per page of 12.80 USD and the fastest deadline in just one hour are hard to beat, which is why this website is on the list.

Benefits:

Verified full money-back guarantee.

Possibility to communicate with the author during the process of writing.

Security and anonymity due to CCPA and GDPR encryption protocols the website uses.

Drawbacks:

A bit busy interface of the website.

No guarantees in terms of paper grades.

Essay Writer

Essay Writer is a relatively smaller company than the first two mentioned above, with only ten years of experience and about 53 thousand papers provided. However, it does not lack in terms of quality of work and unique features. The platform allows setting a deadline for the order within 1 to 3 hours after placing it. In addition, as a client, you can control the process of writing and provide specific instructions for how you want your paper to be done.

An affordable price of 12.63 USD per page can be reduced by 15% if you are a new client. Essay Writer accepts only qualified authors with an MA or higher level of degree and top-notch writing skills so that 100% of texts are original and correspond with the topic.

Benefits:

Formatting according to APA, MLA, or Chicago standards is a free service.

The main page includes an FAQ section with detailed info for customers.

Hotline and live chat customer support are available 24/7.

Drawbacks:

Text revision may take up to 30 days.

Only 4.5 stars on Trustpilot.

Free Paper Writer

Free Paper Writer is another platform worth mentioning. The minimalistic front page of the website provides all the necessary information on guarantees, writing subjects, authors, and customer feedback. Speaking of reputation, over 63% of the website’s clients make more than one order after receiving high-quality work. A simple UI makes it easy to navigate between tabs and make orders.

Competitive prices for papers start at 11.22 USD and can go up to over 50 USD, depending on the level of writing and urgency. To show potential customers that the online service is reliable, the company gives access to dozens of sample texts in the “Free Papers” tab, where users can examine the files and ensure their quality.

Benefits:

The service accepts six different currencies for payment.

The writers’ team includes only native speakers with a high level of education and proven writing skills.

The possibility to order free revision for improvement or editing the text is available within 14 days after receiving a ready paper.

Drawbacks:

No price calculator on the front page of the website.

No detailed information on the authors.

GradeMiners

Mainly oriented toward students, GradeMiners is one of the best professional essay writing services on the current market. The company’s team includes over 3.5k experts ready to deliver custom papers on as many as 25 separate topics within hours. Over its ten years in the industry, the platform has earned an extremely positive reputation among clients as 97% of all orders were provided in time, and 9 out of 10 students managed to improve their grades.

Strict plagiarism checking with Copyscape and proofreading by editors are the reasons why essays from GradeMiners never cease to deliver top-tier quality. However, the platform trusts its clients and allows them to request a full refund in case the essay does not meet the requirements.

Benefits:

A modern-looking website with an intuitive design and functional interface.

Great reputation according to multiple ratings where the GradeMiners platform has 4.6 stars or more.

In addition to writing, the author can proofread, paraphrase, format, edit, or rewrite any paper on request.

Drawbacks:

Relatively high standard price per page, starting at 14.73 USD for a 30-day deadline.

Not enough comments from clients are displayed on the front page.

Write my Essays

The next recommendation for an online writing service is Write my Essays. This platform is your pick if you want to be 100% confident in the authors’ competence. The team features experts with diplomas in 50+ disciplines. Moreover, right on the front page, you can find information on the top 13 writers, which includes their degrees, ratings, subjects, experience, and the number of finished orders. It is also possible to download eight different samples of essays without registration, which helps to estimate the overall quality of the service.

The process of receiving the paper you need takes only four steps. One-to-one communication with the author helps to set the requirements as detailed as possible. Unless the text meets all of them in the end, you do not lose money because the service guarantees 100% money refunds.

Benefits:

A beautiful website with all the information you may need before placing an order.

Over ten years of experience on the market with a 4.8/5 clients satisfaction rate.

Drawbacks:

To choose the expert level of your author, you need to pay extra.

The website does not provide information on the option of revisions.

Write my Essay

Being a younger platform with only five years of experience, Write my Essay does not fall behind in terms of quality of services. If you need your paper done fast, this is where you go, as you can set the deadline in just 3 hours when placing an order here. However, a short deadline does not imply compromising the quality of the text, as all writers at Write my Essay guarantee 100% unique papers on multiple topics.

For clients that remain in doubt, there is a full money-back policy. The platform takes payment after ensuring you have received the paper that meets all of your requirements. Building up a high trust level among customers is what helps the website keep a stunning 84% return rate and 96% satisfaction rate among customers.

Benefits:

Great reputation among clients. The service has 4.8-star and 4.7-star ratings at Sitejabber and Trustpilot, respectively.

New customers can apply a 15% discount on their first order.

Placing an order, you can choose a format of the paper, whether it is APA, MLA, Harvard, or another one.

Drawbacks:

There is no option to choose the author manually, as the service assigns one depending on the order.

The interface of the website lacks functionality.

EssayUSA

EssayUSA is probably the best Essay Writing Service you can currently find on the market. Its overall convenience and high level of trustworthiness, reinforced by 95.5% of positive feedback from clients, bring it to the top. The website has gotten a refreshing redesign recently, which brought the usability of the interface as well as the general impression to the next level.

The service is aimed at ambitious students that strive to improve in different areas of life but need to deal with loads of assignments from school or university. This is where almost 1,500 expert writers working for the platform come to help. Throughout its existence, EssayUSA has successfully delivered over 89.5 thousand papers.

Benefits:

Exceptional price-to-quality ratio with the possibility to order a custom paper for only 10.35 USD per page (20% lower than the average price on the market).

Detailed information on authors.

Referral and Loyalty programs for saving money.

Drawbacks:

No unlimited number of available free revisions.

Urgent orders can get quite expensive.

Closing Thoughts

Modern students that want to delegate their writing assignments to professional authors for reasonable payment will not face a shortage of respective platforms on the market. The services mentioned in the article prioritize the client’s satisfaction and strive to deliver the best results consistently. While you may be 100% sure of their trustworthiness, picking the best essay writing service might be challenging.

Visit the websites of at least several platforms, try out the interface, read the comments displayed on the website and independent services like Trustpilot, and take your personal preferences into account.

FAQ

How soon is it possible to get a paper from an online service?

The minimum deadline on platforms usually varies between 1 and 3 hours. So even if you place an order at 11 p.m., it is possible to receive it by morning. However, the urgency bumps up the price of the paper significantly, so be aware.

Am I safe purchasing an essay online?

Yes, as long as you choose reputable services and follow all the guidelines concerning the terms of personal information use. Never share any sensitive information with the author. The services mentioned in the article also provide decent SSL encryption to prevent any data breaches.

How much does the custom academic paper cost?

It entirely depends on the service you choose to order from and your requirements for the text. On average, the price range is usually between $10 and $45, but you should use a price calculator given on almost every website to estimate how much you will have to pay exactly.

Can I trust the authors of the service?

Yes, you can. Reputable websites provide all the essential information on their writers so clients can be sure of their competence. starts here.