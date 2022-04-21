ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Paper Writing Service Selection: The List of the Best Options

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIAgP_0fG0dZfH00
Paper Writing Service Selection: The List of the Best Options and successfully people using laptop and writing notes. [ Shutterstock ]

Looking for professional help in writing a unique paper of top-tier quality? Discover what online platforms provide the best quality for the price you pay.

Best Paper Writing Services on the Market

An ability to create a unique and interesting text, be it an essay for a school assignment or a research paper for a job interview, is not a trait every person has. One can be a competent expert in their field of activity but lack understanding of how to communicate the knowledge through a piece of text.

This aspect becomes a challenging barrier to overcome, and the development of anti-plagiarism software and tools for checking the uniqueness of a document does not make it any easier. However, there is no need to fail assignments or waste precious time struggling with them. The solution to the problem is several clicks away if you know where to look.

The primary law of the market claims that any demand begets respective supply. Therefore, dozens of specialized websites offer convenient writing services for a reasonable payment. Using them, you can delegate any writing task to a qualified author of your choice and concentrate on the work you are more motivated to do.

To give you a trustworthy reference point and minimize your efforts in choosing the best website, we have compiled a list of the most reliable platforms. The article focuses on providing essential information on every platform, including its main benefits and drawbacks.

MasterPapers

MasterPapers is a paper writing service with over 17 years of experience in the industry. It has proven that customer convenience is the top priority for the company.

The interface of the website is neat and functional. Right away, you can see an easy-to-use price calculator that allows estimating the cost of the work depending on the type of the text, its volume, and deadline. The front page also provides essential information about the company and guarantees it is secure for every client. Scrolling down, you can find the comment section with honest feedback from different customers of the service, which is the most reliable proof of the platform’s trustworthiness.

Benefits:

  • Only qualified authors selected after a 4-step proof-test.
  • Excellent reputation with prevailing positive feedback from clients and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot.
  • Delivery of the order is possible within three hours.
  • A 15% discount on the first paper.

Drawbacks:

  • It is challenging to become an author as only 8% pass the proof-test.
  • Mainly focuses on providing academic papers.

Pay for Essay

Pay for Essay is a platform featuring over 1,600 qualified authors with Master’s degrees that can write papers on hundreds of subjects, from law to engineering. With a client base exceeding 2,000 students, this website guarantees unique texts, 100% anonymity, and live support available 24 hours every day of the week. Pay for Essay makes it easy for you to find out the estimated price of the essay and make an order.

Here, you will find multiple ways to save some money using discounts, collecting bonuses, and buying papers in advance without sacrificing the quality of the work. The standard price per page of 12.80 USD and the fastest deadline in just one hour are hard to beat, which is why this website is on the list.

Benefits:

  • Verified full money-back guarantee.
  • Possibility to communicate with the author during the process of writing.
  • Security and anonymity due to CCPA and GDPR encryption protocols the website uses.

Drawbacks:

  • A bit busy interface of the website.
  • No guarantees in terms of paper grades.

Essay Writer

Essay Writer is a relatively smaller company than the first two mentioned above, with only ten years of experience and about 53 thousand papers provided. However, it does not lack in terms of quality of work and unique features. The platform allows setting a deadline for the order within 1 to 3 hours after placing it. In addition, as a client, you can control the process of writing and provide specific instructions for how you want your paper to be done.

An affordable price of 12.63 USD per page can be reduced by 15% if you are a new client. Essay Writer accepts only qualified authors with an MA or higher level of degree and top-notch writing skills so that 100% of texts are original and correspond with the topic.

Benefits:

  • Formatting according to APA, MLA, or Chicago standards is a free service.
  • The main page includes an FAQ section with detailed info for customers.
  • Hotline and live chat customer support are available 24/7.

Drawbacks:

  • Text revision may take up to 30 days.
  • Only 4.5 stars on Trustpilot.

Free Paper Writer

Free Paper Writer is another platform worth mentioning. The minimalistic front page of the website provides all the necessary information on guarantees, writing subjects, authors, and customer feedback. Speaking of reputation, over 63% of the website’s clients make more than one order after receiving high-quality work. A simple UI makes it easy to navigate between tabs and make orders.

Competitive prices for papers start at 11.22 USD and can go up to over 50 USD, depending on the level of writing and urgency. To show potential customers that the online service is reliable, the company gives access to dozens of sample texts in the “Free Papers” tab, where users can examine the files and ensure their quality.

Benefits:

  • The service accepts six different currencies for payment.
  • The writers’ team includes only native speakers with a high level of education and proven writing skills.
  • The possibility to order free revision for improvement or editing the text is available within 14 days after receiving a ready paper.

Drawbacks:

  • No price calculator on the front page of the website.
  • No detailed information on the authors.

GradeMiners

Mainly oriented toward students, GradeMiners is one of the best professional essay writing services on the current market. The company’s team includes over 3.5k experts ready to deliver custom papers on as many as 25 separate topics within hours. Over its ten years in the industry, the platform has earned an extremely positive reputation among clients as 97% of all orders were provided in time, and 9 out of 10 students managed to improve their grades.

Strict plagiarism checking with Copyscape and proofreading by editors are the reasons why essays from GradeMiners never cease to deliver top-tier quality. However, the platform trusts its clients and allows them to request a full refund in case the essay does not meet the requirements.

Benefits:

  • A modern-looking website with an intuitive design and functional interface.
  • Great reputation according to multiple ratings where the GradeMiners platform has 4.6 stars or more.
  • In addition to writing, the author can proofread, paraphrase, format, edit, or rewrite any paper on request.

Drawbacks:

  • Relatively high standard price per page, starting at 14.73 USD for a 30-day deadline.
  • Not enough comments from clients are displayed on the front page.

Write my Essays

The next recommendation for an online writing service is Write my Essays. This platform is your pick if you want to be 100% confident in the authors’ competence. The team features experts with diplomas in 50+ disciplines. Moreover, right on the front page, you can find information on the top 13 writers, which includes their degrees, ratings, subjects, experience, and the number of finished orders. It is also possible to download eight different samples of essays without registration, which helps to estimate the overall quality of the service.

The process of receiving the paper you need takes only four steps. One-to-one communication with the author helps to set the requirements as detailed as possible. Unless the text meets all of them in the end, you do not lose money because the service guarantees 100% money refunds.

Benefits:

  • A beautiful website with all the information you may need before placing an order.
  • Over ten years of experience on the market with a 4.8/5 clients satisfaction rate.

Drawbacks:

  • To choose the expert level of your author, you need to pay extra.
  • The website does not provide information on the option of revisions.

Write my Essay

Being a younger platform with only five years of experience, Write my Essay does not fall behind in terms of quality of services. If you need your paper done fast, this is where you go, as you can set the deadline in just 3 hours when placing an order here. However, a short deadline does not imply compromising the quality of the text, as all writers at Write my Essay guarantee 100% unique papers on multiple topics.

For clients that remain in doubt, there is a full money-back policy. The platform takes payment after ensuring you have received the paper that meets all of your requirements. Building up a high trust level among customers is what helps the website keep a stunning 84% return rate and 96% satisfaction rate among customers.

Benefits:

  • Great reputation among clients. The service has 4.8-star and 4.7-star ratings at Sitejabber and Trustpilot, respectively.
  • New customers can apply a 15% discount on their first order.
  • Placing an order, you can choose a format of the paper, whether it is APA, MLA, Harvard, or another one.

Drawbacks:

  • There is no option to choose the author manually, as the service assigns one depending on the order.
  • The interface of the website lacks functionality.

EssayUSA

EssayUSA is probably the best Essay Writing Service you can currently find on the market. Its overall convenience and high level of trustworthiness, reinforced by 95.5% of positive feedback from clients, bring it to the top. The website has gotten a refreshing redesign recently, which brought the usability of the interface as well as the general impression to the next level.

The service is aimed at ambitious students that strive to improve in different areas of life but need to deal with loads of assignments from school or university. This is where almost 1,500 expert writers working for the platform come to help. Throughout its existence, EssayUSA has successfully delivered over 89.5 thousand papers.

Benefits:

  • Exceptional price-to-quality ratio with the possibility to order a custom paper for only 10.35 USD per page (20% lower than the average price on the market).
  • Detailed information on authors.
  • Referral and Loyalty programs for saving money.

Drawbacks:

  • No unlimited number of available free revisions.
  • Urgent orders can get quite expensive.

Closing Thoughts

Modern students that want to delegate their writing assignments to professional authors for reasonable payment will not face a shortage of respective platforms on the market. The services mentioned in the article prioritize the client’s satisfaction and strive to deliver the best results consistently. While you may be 100% sure of their trustworthiness, picking the best essay writing service might be challenging.

Visit the websites of at least several platforms, try out the interface, read the comments displayed on the website and independent services like Trustpilot, and take your personal preferences into account.

FAQ

How soon is it possible to get a paper from an online service?

The minimum deadline on platforms usually varies between 1 and 3 hours. So even if you place an order at 11 p.m., it is possible to receive it by morning. However, the urgency bumps up the price of the paper significantly, so be aware.

Am I safe purchasing an essay online?

Yes, as long as you choose reputable services and follow all the guidelines concerning the terms of personal information use. Never share any sensitive information with the author. The services mentioned in the article also provide decent SSL encryption to prevent any data breaches.

How much does the custom academic paper cost?

It entirely depends on the service you choose to order from and your requirements for the text. On average, the price range is usually between $10 and $45, but you should use a price calculator given on almost every website to estimate how much you will have to pay exactly.

Can I trust the authors of the service?

Yes, you can. Reputable websites provide all the essential information on their writers so clients can be sure of their competence. starts here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Service#Writing Skills#Software#Masterpapers
Tampa Bay Times

Rays comeback falls short despite two homers from Wander Franco

ST. PETERSBURG — For six innings, Wander Franco put on a show Friday night. A 389-foot home run with an exit velocity of 109.7 mph in his first at-bat. A hard grounder at 106 mph that was misplayed in the third inning. And a 363-foot homer with an exit velocity of 112.4 mph in his third at-bat, followed by a spectacular running catch of a pop fly down the leftfield line by the shortstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa boy, 15, facing felony vehicular homicide charge in fatal crash

A 15-year-old Tampa boy is facing a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman in Plant City. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Calvin Sanford has been identified as the driver of a stolen Nissan Frontier that fled from an attempted traffic stop in Tampa on March 12. He is being charged as an adult, agency spokesperson Merissa Lynn said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s how voting rights are in danger in Florida | Column

The Republican-controlled Legislature has rubber-stamped Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new congressional map for Florida, one that eliminates two districts held by Black representatives. This action is a stark reminder that this year’s midterm elections occur during a moment of existential peril for democracy. A federal judge recently voiced concern...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Why Pasco needs to raise taxes a bit to keep teachers | Column

The Pasco County School Board is asking voters to approve an increased property tax to pay higher salaries for teachers and student support staff, thereby reducing employee turnover and facilitating recruitment. Pasco County Schools have a record of responsible financial stewardship, educational innovation and climbing academic achievement. In the most...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

This Earth Day, let’s celebrate Florida agriculture | Column

Every day is Earth Day on a Florida farm or ranch. When the sun comes up, we’re in the field. We’re tending to our herd or crop, analyzing the soil and applying just the right amount of nutrients and water. We wake up every day and go to work to ensure Americans and citizens around the world have access to a safe, affordable and abundant supply of food, fiber and other important staples. However, our job does not end at the cultivation and harvest. We also care for Florida’s natural landscape and protect our natural resources. Floridians benefit from our efforts to care for, restore and protect the environment.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Teach your kids to think critically | Letters

There is so much worry about perceived indoctrination of our kids by agenda-laden teachers, math books, CNN, etc. The solution is easy: teaching your kids to think critically serves them well. We always encouraged our kids to think critically, question everything and see if any idea seems reasonable. Rather than trying to shield kids from subjects such as slavery (and societies’ role in its historical effects even today) or any one of a dozen ideas, I encourage parents to have their kids seek out information from many sources. Our kids should learn about capitalism, socialism, Marxism, comparative religions, slavery and feminist issues, to name just a few. Teach them how to analyze what they are learning and form their own opinions. Those lessons will last a lifetime so they may analyze when something doesn’t pass the “sniff test.”
KIDS
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco commissioners approves massive New Port Corners development

NEW PORT RICHEY — The massive, mixed-use community known as New Port Corners got a unanimous nod of approval this week from the Pasco County Commission. The project straddles Little Road and spans 954 acres north of Plathe Road and south of Decubellis Road. The development will feature 3,400 residential units including single-family, multi-family, townhouse and age-restricted units and include 1.4 million square feet for non-residential use.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column

We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “Can The Democratic Party Define Itself?” an interview of historian Michael Kazin by...
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy