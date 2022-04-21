Florida Cold Case: Nicholas Eshoo and Anthony DeJesus Shot To Death While Visiting Florida, 2002

The murders of two men visiting Florida in 2002, remains unsolved today, and the National Organization of Parents Of Murdered Children needs your help.

Visiting the Tampa area from Connecticut, Nicholas Eshoo, 22, and Anthony DeJesus, 23, were found shot to death in their cream-colored 2000 Lincoln vehicle car around 2:20 AM, on October 27, 2002.

According to the National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children, “The rumor has it they were going to purchase marijuana but were set up.”

The murder scene was on a dead-end street near the 3700 block of N 31st Street in Tampa and happened around 2:20 AM that October morning.

Nicholas Eshoo, 22, and Anthony DeJesus, 23

Anthony suffered from one bullet to the right temple and Nick suffered from two gunshot wounds, one to the back of the head and one to the chest.

There have been no suspects in this case, and no witnesses have come forward.

Anyone having information regarding the murder, please contact the Tampa Police Department Homicide Bureau at 813-276-3571.

You can also contact the National Organization of Parents Of Murdered Children, Inc. at 513-721-5683 or by email at natlpomc@pomc.org . Be sure to include reference number 03-09 in all correspondence.

