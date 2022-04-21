ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Cold Case: Nicholas Eshoo and Anthony DeJesus Shot To Death While Visiting Florida, 2002

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

The murders of two men visiting Florida in 2002, remains unsolved today, and the National Organization of Parents Of Murdered Children needs your help.

Visiting the Tampa area from Connecticut, Nicholas Eshoo, 22, and Anthony DeJesus, 23, were found shot to death in their cream-colored 2000 Lincoln vehicle car around 2:20 AM, on October 27, 2002.

According to the National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children, “The rumor has it they were going to purchase marijuana but were set up.”

The murder scene was on a dead-end street near the 3700 block of N 31st Street in Tampa and happened around 2:20 AM that October morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xbqtb_0fG0dV8N00
Nicholas Eshoo, 22, and Anthony DeJesus, 23

Anthony suffered from one bullet to the right temple and Nick suffered from two gunshot wounds, one to the back of the head and one to the chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dj3ms_0fG0dV8N00

There have been no suspects in this case, and no witnesses have come forward.

Anyone having information regarding the murder, please contact the Tampa Police Department Homicide Bureau at 813-276-3571.

You can also contact the National Organization of Parents Of Murdered Children, Inc. at 513-721-5683 or by email at natlpomc@pomc.org . Be sure to include reference number 03-09 in all correspondence.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Police Department#Murder#Cold Case#Politics#Lincoln#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy