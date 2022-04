Steven Dean Auten, 66, of Leavenworth, KS passed away on March 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 27, 1956 in Sullivan, Illinois to Loretta and Ronald Auten. Steven graduated in 1974 from Sullivan High School. He served for a brief time in the United States military. On...

