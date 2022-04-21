ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Chiles installed a urinal in his flat and says women retch when they see it

By Ellie Abraham
 3 days ago

Broadcaster and columnist Adrian Chiles has absolutely baffled readers by revealing he has a urinal in his flat.

Chiles made the revelation in an opinion piece in the Guardian , in which the title claims it has “changed his life”.

The West Bromwich Albion fanatic described how the urinal in his flat sits below a stained glass window that features the football club’s crest.

While Chiles claimed he is more proud of the urinal than the West Brom crest, he also admitted that women haven’t been so keen.

Chiles wrote: “I’m a great enthusiast for urinals in the home. This is an enthusiasm shared by very few people, especially women, who have been known to retch at the very sight of it.”

But, in the defense of urinals, Chiles says it avoids men being chastised for leaving the toilet seat up or having a poor aim.

Chiles continued: “Well, here’s the answer: a receptacle at the correct height for ease of use, which is neat, tidy, clean and flushable. It changed my life.”

It’s fair to say the article caused quite a stir online and has certainly divided opinion.

One person suggested: “Every other columnist in the British media walked so Adrian Chiles could run.”

Another said: “Someone needs to make a tapestry of Adrian Chiles columns.”

Someone else wrote: “I feel like Adrian Chiles spends every second of his life innovating. sure it’s only stuff like ‘what if we mixed shreddies with weetabix’ but he’s never not thinking of the next angle on this funny little thing we call life.”

But, not everyone was so on board with his latest column.

One person said: “Not to be dramatic, but this has ruined my day.”

Someone else admitted: “I'm not OK with this.”

Comments / 0

5 reasons why St George would probably have hated the current state of England

People across the world are celebrating Saint George, who has become a symbol of English nationalism in the UK - which is ironic, given that he wasn't even English.Brits will be taking to the streets wrapped in white and red flags, painting their faces with the colours of England and some, celebrating being proud to be English.St George's day, also known as the Feast of Saint George is celebrated on 23 April (the widely held date of his death) by various different churches across the UK. George is the patron saint of England as well as various other European countries.Sign...
U.K.
Hundreds recreate 1932 demo over ‘barrier’ to countryside for people of colour

Hundreds of people have recreated a 1932 protest calling for the “massive barrier” to the countryside for people of colour to end.The Right to Roam campaign is celebrating the 90th anniversary of when hundreds of activists trespassed on Kinder Scout in the Peak District to demonstrate against being denied access to areas of open country in England and Wales.Campaigners from Kinder in Colour said around 500 people attended a walk close to Edale in the Peak District, Derbyshire, on Sunday afternoon.A “ceremony” looking to connect people of colour to the countryside took place, along with a number of speeches during...
WORLD
Far-right protesters tricked into wearing 'St George was Syrian' t-shirt

Members of the far right were tricked into wearing a t-shirt that read 'St George was Syrian' on St George's Day.The anti-hate-crime charity Tell MAMA, which stands for Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks, covertly attended a St George's Day celebration in central London over Easter weekend back in 2019.Unfortunately, the celebration was allegedly attended by members of the far right, who believed that the St George's cross stood for things like 'purity' and not diversity.It's no secret that despite being the patron saint of England, St George had almost nothing to do with the country as he was of Syrian, Greek, Turkish...
PROTESTS
Neighbors' TikTok account attacks rival soap Home and Away

TikTok brand accounts seem to get braver by the day. The Australian soap Neighbours was cut in March after almost 37 years on the air. Previously, in the lead-up to the last episode was set to air in August, the staff member in charge of the soap's official TikTok page has chose to go rogue.The account @NeighboursTV currently has 42,000 followers and on Wednesday they shared a meme mocking rival soap Home and Away. The TikTok video starts off with the popular social media audio that says, "I wouldn’t wish that upon my worst enemy." ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Actor Samuel West owns Oliver Dowden over St George’s Day Shakespeare quote blunder

Actor Samuel West has handed out an English lesson to Oliver Dowden, after the MP posted a Shakespeare quote to mark St George’s Day. Dowden tweeted a line from the most famous speech from Richard II as he made a patriotic statement to mark the day. However, he clearly didn’t realise that as the speech continues, it comes to have unexpected (and completely non-patriotic) meaning. “This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England,” Downen wrote. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The line is spoken by John of Gaunt in the 1590s history play, but if you read further on, it’s...
CELEBRITIES
