ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Alwyn has sassy response when asked if he's engaged to Taylor Swift

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Joe Alwyn finally addressed engagement rumors surrounding him and Taylor Swift - but his answer is probably going to disappoint fans.

While promoting his new movie, Conversations With Friends , a TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel by the same name, Alywn, 31, told Wall Street Journal magazine he keeps his life private.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins," Alwyn said.

Fans of Swift, 32, and Alwyn love to start engagement rumors in the hopes it becomes true. But even after months and years of people speculating the two are married, neither has confirmed.

"I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say," the actor told WSJ magazine.

One of the many talents of the couple has been their ability to remain a low profile despite Swift's worldwide fame, something Swift's past relationships lacked.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2016 but the two rarely mention each other in interviews or on social media. Besides making a rare red carpet appearance together, they choose to keep their relationship as private as possible.

"We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," Alwyn said in the WSJ magazine interview. "So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

Of course, where fans truly learn about Alwyn and Swift is in Swift's music. Songs like Gorgeous , Lover, London Boy , and Peace are speculated to be about Alwyn.

Additionally, on Swift's album, evermore, Alwyn is credited with songwriting credit under the pseudonym "William Bowery".

The actor made an appearance in Swift's documentary Miss Americana as well.

While fans get bits and pieces of the duo's relationship from songs and short quotes, it seems they won't be informed about an engagement anytime soon, whether it is true or false.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Sally Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sassy#Wall Street Journal#Wsj
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Benzino Says He Has Proof 50 Cent Lied About Owning 'BMF' Trademark: 'You Never Told Meech Or STARZ'

50 Cent continues to get under Benzino’s skin days after accusing him of having a relationship with a trans woman named Shauna Brooks. On Saturday (April 23), 50 Cent shared a post about Benzino’s daughter Coi Leray, who recently dropped her debut album Trendsetter. To Fif’s credit, he was supportive of the blossoming rapper, writing, “Now would be a good time to stop hating on @coileray. I’m gonna make her show up on your TV. STOP worrying about a first week WORK.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Charles ‘will never really get’ Queen’s approval because he’s ‘too needy’, book claims

The Queen will never give the Prince of Wales her full approval because she finds him “too needy” and “too emotional”, a bombshell new book on the royal family alleges. The claims, documented by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, detail how the prince is “desperate for his mother’s approval” but may never get it because of his “vulnerable, self-centred” character. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil spans the past 25 years of betrayals, love affairs and scandals that have rocked the royal family. Brown begins where her 2007 book The Diana Chronicles...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy