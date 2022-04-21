ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine post offices mobbed as 'Russian warship, go f*** yourself' stamps go on sale

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Kyiv 's central post office has drawn the attention of hundreds after Ukraine 's postal services released a special edition stamp that shows a soldier giving the finger to the Russian cruiser Moskva.

Footage across social media showed queues around the block in an attempt to get their hands on the stamps. After just five days of the launch, the postal service Ukrposhta said that almost half a million had been sold.

Posting on Instagram , Ukrposhta said: “It has been five days since the launch of the postage stamp with the ship, and almost half a million copies have already been sold. Circulation was one million, and we do not plan to reprint it. Therefore, each brand will retain its historical value.”

The stamps were inspired by an interaction between Ukrainian border guards, who rebelled against a Russian ship who told them to surrender near Snake Island. Instead, they said: “Russian warship, go f**k yourself”.

The stamps have removed the expletive from the design, but the symbolic message still remains.

The winning stamp creation came from a competition launched by the Ukrainian postal service. They narrowed it down to a shortlist of 50 designs which were subject to a vote.


Ukrposhta’s director-general Igor Smelyansky said: "It was democratic, just like Ukraine. Even when air raid sirens sound, people refuse to leave their place in the line.”

He added: “People are in love with it. It reflects the mood around the world towards Russia.”

The stamps have now sold out in-store, but a limited number can be available to purchase online from tomorrow.

As to what will happen to the remaining stamps, Smelyansky explained: “The rest of the edition will be used for official delegations, museum funds, our international obligations within the framework of the Air Force, and on philatelist passes.”

