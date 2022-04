Sam Safford and I are members of Winning Speakers Toastmasters in Windham. He is the Vice President Public Relations, where he works to promote our club. As Toastmasters, we choose a learning path and have to write and present a series of five-to-seven-minute speeches. One of the speeches Sam gave touched me deeply in its honesty and uplifting advice. Sam lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy characterized by progressive muscle degeneration, and he has already outlived his life expectancy. I bring this to you as an example of the strength of character that lives within Sam. He fearlessly gave a speech for our group that spoke of the battles he has fought and, I must say, won through his faith. I asked Sam if I could transcribe the speech I found on Facebook and share it at Easter. He agreed. I cannot think of a more powerful and generous way for Sam to speak to you and give you hope and love.

