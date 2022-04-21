ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Financial Feminist’ Host Tori Dunlap Strikes Podcast Partnership with AdLarge & Signs With UTA

By Peter White
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Tori Dunlap, host of the Financial Feminist podcast, is relaunching her audio series with a new ad sales partnership deal with AdLarge and new representation.

Dunlap has signed with UTA , which brokered the ad deal. The agency will help Dunlap expand her business across speaking engagements, live touring, brand partnerships and more.

It comes as her Financial Feminist podcast, which has ranked number one in business podcasts, returns for a second season on April 21. The first season wrapped in summer 2021.

The podcast unapologetically addresses the stereotypical male-dominant focus in finance, while lifting women up and equipping them with the knowledge and tools to gain their own financial freedom. Each episode contains educational advice from experts along with resources and tips that are tangible and viable for the working woman in 2022.

Dunlap, who scored a glowing profile in the New York Times last week, has over 3M followers on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. She also recently co-created an investment education platform, Treasury, where woman can invest and learn with a supportive community. The Treasury community has invested more than $14M to date.

Dunlap said, “After such an incredibly successful and impactful first season, we’re thrilled to bring the show back in a weekly format. The response to the show has been absolutely incredible, and we’re looking forward to more thoughtful conversations and actionable advice. I’m also excited to have signed with UTA and the AdLarge deal is an impactful start to an already fruitful relationship.”

Cathy Csukas, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AdLarge added, “Tori’s message and content galvanize women worldwide to take their rightful seat at the table and create their own financial freedom. She is changing women’s lives every day. Her impact as a globally recognized career and money expert is beyond impressive and we’re proud to share this advocacy and audience with our partners.”

“In her first year, Tori has cemented herself as a preeminent creator in the audio space and we look forward to expanding her business into new verticals,” said UTA Audio Agent Shelby Schenkman. “AdLarge recognizes the depth and importance of her mission and will be a great partner moving forward.”

